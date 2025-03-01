Jasper Therapeutics Presents Clinical and Preclinical Briquilimab Data at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and asthma, is presenting updated clinical data from the Phase 1b/2a BEACON study, as well as data from four preclinical studies evaluating briquilimab, at the AAAAI 2025 Annual Meeting, being held February 28 - March 3, 2025, in San Diego, CA.

The BEACON update, based on a data-cut date of January 31, 2025, features approximately one month of additional dosing and follow-up from the 49 participants covered in Jasper’s preliminary data disclosure on January 8, 2025. Briquilimab continues to be well tolerated in the study and has continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile, with no additional adverse events (AEs) potentially related to c-Kit blockade observed. The data collected in the study to-date support advancing briquilimab into a registrational program in CSU, beginning with a planned Phase 2b operationally adaptive study expected to commence in the second half of 2025. Final dose selection for the Phase 2b study will be further informed by additional clinical data from patients treated at doses of 180mg and higher, expected to be reported mid-year 2025.

“I am pleased to present updated data from the BEACON study at AAAAI, which continue to demonstrate that treatment with briquilimab leads to rapid and deep clinical responses in omalizumab-experienced patients with moderate to severe CSU,” said Thomas B. Casale, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. “The safety profile observed is also highly encouraging, with a low frequency of c-Kit related adverse events, which were transient, low-grade, and did not result in any dose delays or discontinuations. The favorable safety data reported in the study are supported by the predictable drug clearance observed, which may allow for restoration of signaling on c-Kit-expressing cells between doses. In addition, the early T max observed was consistent with rapid onset of clinical response. Taken together, I believe this data set underscores the potential of briquilimab to serve as a differentiated treatment option for patients with CSU.”

“We remain very excited by the efficacy and safety data generated in the BEACON study,” said Ronald Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jasper. “We believe that these data demonstrate the potential of briquilimab to differentiate from other therapies, approved and in-development, with regard to onset of action, depth of response, and safety/tolerability. With a substantial number of additional patients being enrolled in the BEACON and SPOTLIGHT studies, as well as patients rolling over from those studies to the Open-Label Extension study, we look forward to reporting data from approximately 70 additional patients treated with briquilimab doses of 180mg or higher around mid-year 2025. These data will inform final dose selection for our planned Phase 2b operationally adaptive study expected to commence later this year.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing briquilimab as a therapeutic for chronic mast cell diseases. Briquilimab is a targeted aglycosylated monoclonal antibody that blocks stem cell factor from binding to the cell-surface receptor c-Kit, thereby inhibiting signaling through the receptor. This inhibition disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to the depletion of the mast cells via apoptosis which removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response in mast cell driven diseases such as chronic urticaria and asthma. Jasper is currently conducting clinical studies of briquilimab as a treatment in patients with CSU, CIndU or asthma. Briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in patients and healthy volunteers, with positive clinical outcomes in CSU and CIndU. For more information, please visit us at www.jaspertx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

