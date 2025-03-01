InfinixChain Introduces EVM-Compatible Layer 2 Blockchain Focused on Scalability and Low Fees

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfinixChain, a newly launched Layer 2 blockchain, is introducing an EVM-compatible network designed to enhance scalability, reduce transaction costs, and improve transaction speeds. The project aims to provide a robust infrastructure for decentralized applications (dApps) across sectors including DeFi, NFTs, and GameFi.

Key Features of InfinixChain

InfinixChain offers compatibility with Ethereum-based applications, allowing seamless integration for developers and users. Key technical features include:

EVM Compatibility: Supports Ethereum-based smart contracts, facilitating easy migration.

Supports Ethereum-based smart contracts, facilitating easy migration. Ultra-Fast Transactions: High throughput and low latency, ensuring smooth operations.

High throughput and low latency, ensuring smooth operations. Low Transaction Fees: Cost-effective transactions compared to traditional Layer 1 blockchains.

Cost-effective transactions compared to traditional Layer 1 blockchains. Scalability: Built to handle high transaction volumes without congestion.

Built to handle high transaction volumes without congestion. Robust Security: Advanced security protocols to protect user assets.

Advanced security protocols to protect user assets. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Integration: Supports staking, lending, and other decentralized financial applications.

Supports staking, lending, and other decentralized financial applications. NFT and GameFi Support: Empowering digital asset creation, gaming ecosystems, and metaverse applications.

Empowering digital asset creation, gaming ecosystems, and metaverse applications. Sustainable Ecosystem: Designed for long-term adoption with continuous upgrades and community-driven development.

Token Sale and Availability

InfinixChain has initiated a token presale phase, offering early access to its native token. According to the project’s website, the presale price is set at $0.01 per token, with a planned launch price of $0.05.

Interested participants can acquire tokens through the project’s official website by connecting their crypto wallets. Further details on the tokenomics, governance model, and roadmap are available on the platform.

Future Outlook

With its focus on scalability and cost efficiency, InfinixChain seeks to provide a viable solution for developers and users in the blockchain space. The project aims to foster adoption by offering compatibility with existing Ethereum-based applications and supporting various decentralized use cases.

About InfinixChain

InfinixChain is a Layer 2 blockchain designed to enhance scalability, reduce transaction costs, and improve transaction speeds while maintaining full compatibility with Ethereum-based applications. The platform supports a diverse ecosystem, including DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and other decentralized applications. With a focus on security, efficiency, and long-term sustainability, InfinixChain aims to provide a robust infrastructure for developers and users in the blockchain space.

For more information, users can visit InfinixChain.com.

Telegram: https://t.me/InfinixChainOfficial

Twitter (X): https://x.com/infinixchain

Contact

Adam Ali

InfinixChain

info@infinixchain.com

