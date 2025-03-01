Horizon Group USA Names Big Wheel Toys as Australian Distributor

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., March 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Group USA, a leading global provider of innovative activity experience products, has announced a strategic partnership with Big Wheel Toys, appointing the distributor as its exclusive partner in Australia. This collaboration marks continued growth in Horizon Group’s global reach, bringing its renowned portfolio of core and licensed brands to a new audience.

Big Wheel Toys is recognized for its deep retailer relationships, exceptional market knowledge, and representation of world-class brands. With a significant presence in the Australian market, Big Wheel Toys is well-positioned to establish Horizon Group’s diverse product line among retailers and consumers in the region.

“As we continue to develop our international presence, finding the right partner to introduce and expand Horizon Group in each market is critical,” said Claire Gilchrist, SVP of International Sales and Business Development at Horizon Group. “Big Wheel Toys has a proven track record of success, and their commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging products will help Horizon Group’s entry into the market, and bring innovative craft and toy experiences to families across Australia.”

Big Wheel Toys will manage a broad portfolio of Horizon Group brands, including its popular STMT™ collection of crafts, jewelry, and accessories for tweens and SLIMYGLOOP® line of DIY slimes and compounds, as well as licensed craft and activity kits from some of the most popular brands worldwide, including Squishmallows and PLAY-DOH alternate compounds.

“We have been seeking the right partner to add arts and crafts to our already vast category offerings, and Horizon Group is the perfect match for us to bring high quality, trend-forward products and engaging activity kits to our retail partners across Australia,” said Cameron Stewart, owner of Big Wheel Toys. “The demand for hands-on activities is stronger than ever, and we are confident Horizon Group will help us deliver the toys and experiences that kids and families in our market are eager for.”

For more information and to receive the latest updates, follow the company at HorizonGroupUSA.com , @HorizonGroupUSA on Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube , and @HGUSA on Facebook .

About Horizon Group:

Horizon’s rich history in the trend industry dates back to 1912 – and while many things have evolved, one element remains the same: Creativity. It’s universally human, and we believe creativity is for everyone. As a global leader providing trend-driven DIY and educational activity kits, our mission is clear: Connecting People Through Creativity. We need to fuel each generation with the power to explore the world around them and unlock their potential. By supporting each stage of development with thoughtful, hands-on entertainment – Horizon Group USA doesn’t just deliver products with lasting benefits. We inspire the entire creative family to be the best version of themselves – proudly expressive, confident, and unique.