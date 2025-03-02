TransPerfect Acquires Technicolor Games

SAN FRANCISCO and BANGALORE, India, March 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has acquired Technicolor Games, the gaming division of Technicolor Group, S.A. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With offices in London, San Francisco, Montreal, and Bangalore, Technicolor Games includes more than 400 creative artists specializing in concept art, 3D art, animation, VFX, and cinematics.

The company works with a global clientele—including major developers like Electronic Arts, Capcom, and 2K—on AAA titles such as Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Hogwarts Legacy, FC25, and Street Fighter 6.

As part of the deal, TransPerfect will welcome all Technicolor Games India employees back into the Bangalore facility—the company’s largest—to ensure continuity of business for all clients. Division CEO Andy Emery and VP of Global Business Development Eric Williams will continue to lead Technicolor Games, which will operate as a division of TransPerfect Gaming. Emery and Williams will join TransPerfect’s senior leadership team.

TransPerfect Gaming provides comprehensive video game solutions, from pre-production to launch to player support. Its global team ensures an outstanding gaming experience in any market, offering expertise in accessibility, art production, audio services, localization, marketing, quality assurance, player support, community management, and testing.

“With the support of clients, employees, and industry partners, this acquisition ensures that the legacy of Technicolor Games continues, reinforcing its reputation as a premier provider of art, animation, and VFX services to the global video game industry,” stated Technicolor Games CEO Andy Emery.

Phil Shawe, TransPerfect President and Co-CEO, remarked, “Technicolor is a renowned brand and this division has an impressive track record of producing stunning creative work. We warmly welcome all team members of Technicolor Games to the TransPerfect family.”

About Technicolor Games

Technicolor Games specializes in providing high-end artistic services for the video game industry. Offering full production pipeline support, services include animation, art pre-production, asset creation, lighting, VFX and co-development. With offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, Technicolor Games delivers complex in-game animations and cinematic content from concept to execution. To learn more, visit www.technicolorgames.com.

About TransPerfect Gaming

TransPerfect Gaming supports video game production from start to finish, including player support, audio services, art design, quality assurance, localization, community management, marketing, and testing backed by AI technology. We work with many of the most renowned games and gaming brands, leveraging a worldwide network of production centers, testing facilities, and studios. Unleash your game’s full potential and reach gamers anywhere in the world with TransPerfect Gaming. To learn more, please visit www.transperfect.com/gaming.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

