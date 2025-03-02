Austrian Fintech Company Talentir Just Solved YouTube's Billion-Dollar Payment Problem

Vienna, Austria, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Next Global Player in Creator-Financing is a Decentralized

Talentir.com, the fastest-growing on-chain YouTube distribution operation, announces the launch of its newest lending protocol, offering real-time payouts and yield on YouTube-generated revenue for the first time. Their latest product, stablecoin-payout.com , is already bridging the gap between traditional online content platforms like YouTube & TikTok and the flexibility of blockchain-based transactions.

World First Interest Earnings on YouTube Revenue

"We are proud to be the first in the world to enable our customers to earn interest on the capital generated from YouTube in a frictionless way," Steiner says. "There is simply no other player that actively pays out "more" than the platform revenue itself provides," says Kares." This feature is earning handpicked creators up to 9% in the current market conditions.

Instant Payouts and a "Zero Fee" Revolution

"YouTube only pays once a month, which drives creators to unnecessarily expensive intermediaries that exploit delays and inefficiencies," says Johannes Kares, CTO and Co-Founder of Talentir. "We are directly connected to YouTube and enable our clients to access their earnings by the second via our custom-built Lending Protocol," says Johannes Kares, CTO and Co-founder of Talentir.

While traditional systems often see 30 to 40 percent of revenue going to intermediaries and distributors, Talentir is the first MCN (Multi Channel Network) worldwide to reduce fees to 0% for essential features. "We are putting our technology in the hands of the entire creator economy and are actively helping save billions of dollars in unnecessary costs. We have reached a point where it simply no longer makes sense to hide from new technologies," adds Kares.

Stablecoins and Global Scalability

"The crypto industry is picking up speed again, and stablecoins will be indispensable in the creative industry," says Steiner.

Talentir utilizes stablecoins (digital currencies pegged to traditional fiat currencies) to simplify cross-border transactions. "For our customers in Africa, India, Argentina, Brazil…, this means not only faster and cheaper transfers but also financial planning security for the first time," Steiner emphasizes.

About Talentir

Talentir is a Vienna & Zurich-based FinTech and the fastest-growing onchain distribution service for creators, talents, and media agencies worldwide. Backed by Eric Demuth (CEO of Bitpanda), Blockchain Founders Capital, and Noia Capital, Talentir is redefining how the creative industry handles payment, funding, and operations. Talentir caters to solo creators, agencies, labels, and distribution networks by making their innovative technologies (real-time payouts, automated advances, stablecoins, and AdSense yield) available as easy-to-implement white-label Software solutions.