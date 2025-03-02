Free LwM2M Client by IoT Industry Leader

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Technologies, a global leader in IoT device and network management, continues to support IoT device manufacturers with its Free Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) Client, a solution that simplifies device integration, enhances connectivity, and ensures secure management at no cost.

As IoT manufacturers face increasing demands for secure, scalable, and efficient device solutions, Friendly Technologies’ Free LwM2M Client offers an accessible, easy-to-integrate option that reduces development time while ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Key Benefits of Friendly Technologies' Open Source LwM2M Client:

Free and Open Source: Eliminates licensing costs and fosters community-driven development.

Eliminates licensing costs and fosters community-driven development. Standards-Compliant: Adheres to the OMA Specworks' LwM2M protocol, ensuring interoperability with other LwM2M-enabled devices and platforms. Includes support from 3GPP, OneM2M, IETF, IPSO Alliance and uCIFI Alliance. Also supports LwM2M features including bootstrap registration, device management and service enablement, and information reporting.

Adheres to the OMA Specworks' LwM2M protocol, ensuring interoperability with other LwM2M-enabled devices and platforms. Includes support from 3GPP, OneM2M, IETF, IPSO Alliance and uCIFI Alliance. Also supports LwM2M features including bootstrap registration, device management and service enablement, and information reporting. Lightweight and Efficient: Optimized for resource-constrained devices, minimizing power consumption and maximizing performance.

Optimized for resource-constrained devices, minimizing power consumption and maximizing performance. Easy Integration: Simple and well-documented API simplifies the process of integrating LwM2M functionality into new and existing devices.

Simple and well-documented API simplifies the process of integrating LwM2M functionality into new and existing devices. Community Driven: Encourages collaboration and contributions from developers worldwide, fostering continuous improvement.

Encourages collaboration and contributions from developers worldwide, fostering continuous improvement. Interoperability: Prepare your devices to interoperate with all major Carrier/MNO/Telco networks, especially for topologies such as LTE, 5G, NB-IoT, CAT-M/LTE-M, RedCap, eRedCap, these include : AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Telenor, Telia, Telstra and many others.

Additional Support and Services:

Friendly Technologies also offers a remote LwM2M server for testing, alongside consulting services and additional development support to help IoT device manufacturers optimize their solutions and streamline the integration process. This comprehensive approach ensures smooth deployment, improved device performance, and faster time-to-market.

Meet Friendly Technologies at MWC Barcelona 2025

Friendly Technologies will be exhibiting at MWC Barcelona 2025 from March 3–6 at Fira Gran Via. Visit Booth 5E61 to learn more about the Free LwM2M Client and how it can help IoT device manufacturers simplify their development and management processes.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of IoT and Device Management Solutions for Telecoms, CSPs, and Enterprises, specializing in Wi-Fi management, QoE solutions, and IoT connectivity for seamless, secure, and scalable device management.

Contact:

ariela.ross@friendly-tech.com