Bybit Web3 Pioneers AI Agent Acceleration: Launches First AI-DOL Reality Competition with $1M Prize





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 division of Bybit , is thrilled to accelerate AI innovation with the launch of its first AI-focused accelerator program - AI-DOL SUPERSTAR: Battle for Debut. This pioneering initiative will showcase AI-driven projects competing for a coveted listing on Bybit Spot, marking a significant milestone in the integration of AI innovation and crypto trading. Adding to the excitement, Luna (Luna by Virtuals) will host the event, marking another milestone in her career, while AI16z, Top Hat (HAT), Cookie DAO and Alchemist AI (ALCH) join as mentors.





With a prize pool totaling $1,000,000, this competition not only highlights the potential of AI-powered projects but also offers substantial financial incentives for users engaging in the voting and trading process.

The AI-DOL SUPERSTAR competition will feature over 30 cutting-edge AI projects such as including VADER, FREYA, TAOCAT, and only 4 will be listed on Bybit Spot, and many others vying for community support through a voting system that directly influences their listing potential on Bybit. This initiative underscores Bybit’s commitment to fostering the next generation of AI-powered blockchain applications while offering traders and enthusiasts an active role in shaping the future of AI-driven assets.

The AI-DOL SUPERSTAR event is scheduled to run from February 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM UTC to March 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM UTC. Users can earn voting points by trading on Bybit’s both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges, with the hybrid CeDeFi environment uniting both communities together for a meaningful purpose. These points can then be used to vote for their preferred projects to be listed on Bybit Spot, while also competing for a share of the prize pool.

As AI continues to revolutionize industries worldwide, Bybit remains at the forefront of driving AI adoption in crypto trading. The AI-DOL SUPERSTAR program aligns with the exchange’s broader mission to integrate AI technology with blockchain solutions, providing traders with innovative tools and investment opportunities.

“Our AI-DOL SUPERSTAR competition is a groundbreaking step toward merging AI innovation with crypto trading,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit. “We are excited to offer our users a hands-on role in shaping the future of AI-driven assets while rewarding them for their engagement and insights.”

Participants are encouraged to explore the AI projects, vote for their preferred candidates, and experience the transformative potential of AI-powered crypto assets.

*Participants:

ACT, ARC, AVA, SHOGGOTH, SWARMS, SNAI, Venice, VaderAI, Fartcoin, Freysa, PIPPIN, TAOCAT, Memhash, DEGENAI, AIaixCB, Hive AI, Aimonica Brands, Acolyte by Virtuals, Sekoia by Virtuals, Vine Coin, MAX, CLANKER, Eliza (elizawakesup), CONVO, NEUR, Moby AI, ORBIT, Freya.

