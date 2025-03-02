CREEPZ Emerges from Stealth, Announces Flagship Games, Retail Drops & Major Partnerships





LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After operating under the radar, CREEPZ is officially emerging from stealth, transforming from a $400M+ NFT phenomenon into a full-scale entertainment brand. Backed by WME, major esports organizations, and Stoopid Buddy Studios, CREEPZ is setting a new standard for Web3-native intellectual property (IP) by delivering real entertainment products—not just speculation.

Breaking New Ground in Web3 Entertainment

As part of its official debut, CREEPZ is launching two flagship games powered by $CREEPZ, their native ecosystem token yet to be launched:

CREEPZ CLASH – A high-octane multiplayer shooter combining frenetic combat with strategic gameplay, bringing the CREEPZ universe to life.

– A high-octane multiplayer shooter combining frenetic combat with strategic gameplay, bringing the CREEPZ universe to life. REDACTED PARTY GAME – A wildly entertaining multiplayer party game designed for both casual and competitive play, offering an immersive social experience.

Major Partnerships in Entertainment & Esports

CREEPZ has secured strategic partnerships that further solidify its position as the next cultural force in entertainment:

WME & ThreeSixZero Representation – Industry-leading agencies securing top-tier media and entertainment opportunities, ensuring CREEPZ’s expansion beyond Web3.

– Industry-leading agencies securing top-tier media and entertainment opportunities, ensuring CREEPZ’s expansion beyond Web3. Stoopid Buddy Studios Collaboration – The creative force behind iconic animated series like Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords will help bring the CREEPZ universe to life through storytelling and animation.

– The creative force behind iconic animated series like Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords will help bring the CREEPZ universe to life through storytelling and animation. Esports Powerhouse M80 Partnership – Aligning with one of the fastest-growing organizations in competitive gaming to push CREEPZ into the esports mainstream through tournaments, influencer collaborations, and live events.



A Web3 Entertainment Powerhouse

CREEPZ’s transition marks a seismic shift in how Web3-native brands enter mainstream entertainment. Unlike other projects that rely solely on token speculation, CREEPZ is rolling out a full ecosystem at $CREEPZ TGE, ensuring real utility from day one. This approach sets CREEPZ apart from previous NFT projects, delivering an actual entertainment experience rather than a speculative asset.

“CREEPZ isn’t just another NFT project—it’s the blueprint for how Web3 IP breaks into mainstream culture,” said the Overlord, creator of CREEPZ. “Where others have stumbled, we’re proving that Web3 can power real entertainment experiences that captivate audiences globally. Gaming, fashion, and entertainment aren’t separate verticals for us—they’re part of one interconnected vision.”

CREEPZ is offering exclusive interviews with its creator, the Overlord, to discuss its groundbreaking approach to Web3 entertainment, how it’s surpassing industry giants like BAYC, Azuki, and Pudgy Penguins, and why top entertainment and gaming brands are betting on CREEPZ to become the next cultural phenomenon.

About CREEPZ

CREEPZ is a counterculture entertainment brand born from web3. Originally a $400M+ NFT phenomenon, CREEPZ has evolved into a full-scale multimedia powerhouse, spanning gaming, fashion, and entertainment. With backing from WME, top esports organizations, and award-winning animation studios, CREEPZ is setting a new standard for how Web3 IP integrates into mainstream culture.

Contact

Jon Phillips

CREEPZ

jon@phillcomm.global