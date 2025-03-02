Ellomay Capital Announces Execution of Project Finance Agreements for its 198 MW Solar Portfolio in Italy

Tel-Aviv, Israel, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the USA, today reported that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ellomay Holdings Luxembourg Sarl (“Ellomay Luxembourg”), which owns a portfolio of 198 MW solar facilities in Italy, among other assets, that includes operating and “ready to build” projects (the “Italian Solar Portfolio”), entered into a set of agreements governing the procurement of financing (the “Project Finance”) with a reputable European institutional investor (the “Lender”), intended to finance the construction and related expenses of the Italian Solar Portfolio. The Italian Solar Portfolio includes three solar facilities, in the aggregate capacity of approximately 38 MW, which are already constructed and connected to the grid, and additional projects with an aggregate capacity of approximately 160 MW that have reached ready-to-build status.

The Project Finance in an amount of up to €110 million will be provided by way of senior secured notes to be issued in multiple tranches during the construction phase by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ellomay Luxembourg. All notes are due on December 31, 2047 and to be repaid in semi-annual installments. The notes bear interest from and including the issue date to and excluding the maturity date at the rate of 4.50% per annum, to be paid semi-annually in arrears.

The financial closing of the Project Finance is expected to occur in the coming weeks.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:

Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and approximately 38 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel’s total current electricity consumption;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;

Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 285 MW that have reached “ready to build” status; and

Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of 49 MW that are under construction.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company’s plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements, including the non-fulfillment of any of the conditions to closing set forth in the Project Finance documentation, changes in electricity prices and demand, regulatory changes, increases in interest rates and inflation, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company’s facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, the impact of the war and hostilities in Israel and Gaza, the impact of continued military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company and general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates, including Israel, Spain, Italy and the United States. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.