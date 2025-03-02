SHCO REMINDER: The Soho House & Co. Board is Being Investigated for Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; Shareholders are Alerted to Contact BFA Law (NYSE:SHCO)

NEW YORK, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Soho House & Co. Inc. (NYSE: SHCO), the board of directors, and the controlling stockholder for potential breaches of fiduciary duty.

Why is Soho House being Investigated?

Soho House is controlled by Ron Burkle and his affiliated companies, the Yucaipa Companies, through their collective ownership of 62.3% of the total voting power of the Company’s voting stock. Ron Burkle and his affiliated companies can therefore control the outcome of Soho House’s corporate actions that typically would require shareholder approval—including any merger transactions.



On December 19, 2024, Soho House disclosed that it had received an offer from a third-party consortium to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company for $9.00 per share (the “Offer”). The Offer is conditioned on both Ron Burkle and the Yucaipa Companies rolling over their equity interests in the Company as part of the transaction. As a result, the Offer raises serious concerns about conflicts of interest that may undermine the rights of minority stockholders. Indeed, there is no indication that the Offer is conditioned on approval by a special committee or minority stockholders, and therefore minority stockholders may not have any say on whether to approve the ultimate transaction.

BFA believes that the sales process being run by the board of directors may fail to result in payment of fair value to minority stockholders. BFA is investigating whether the directors, officers, and the controlling stockholders are conducting a sales process that favors the interests of the Company’s controlling stockholders at the expense of minority stockholders in breach of their fiduciary duties.

