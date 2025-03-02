Apollo Names Shimpei Kanzaki as Japan Global Wealth Head

TOKYO, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced it has hired Shimpei Kanzaki as a Managing Director and Head of Japan Global Wealth. Kanzaki brings more than 20 years’ experience in alternative investments, private markets and the wealth management industry, and will report to Edward Moon, Partner and Head of Asia Pacific Global Wealth for Apollo.

Moon said, “We are pleased to welcome Shimpei, who brings to Apollo significant industry experience and a proven track record of business building in the Japan wealth market. Following our successful expansion in Hong Kong and Singapore, we look forward to growing in Japan, expanding our product suite and partnering with Japanese distributors across wealth channels.”

Apollo Partner and Chief Client and Product Development Officer Stephanie Drescher added, “Japan is a key growth market for Apollo, where we see our disciplined investment philosophy and strong focus on investor alignment resonate with clients. With Shimpei’s appointment, we are thrilled to grow our Wealth presence in Japan to help more clients access private market strategies and the potential excess return and diversification benefits we seek to provide.”

Shimpei Kanzaki, Managing Director and Head of Japan Global Wealth at Apollo, said: “Apollo has a strong reputation as a leading alternative asset manager with an established track record originating investment-grade, yield-oriented assets. I am excited to join the firm to introduce our tailored solutions to Japanese investors by building strong partnerships with the leading distributors in Japan.”

Prior to joining Apollo, Kanzaki was a Director at KKR and head of its wealth solutions business in Japan, after joining in 2022. Previously, he led the hedge funds product specialist team at UBS and held senior roles at Credit Suisse, Mirabaud, and Man Group, specializing in hedge fund strategies, portfolio management, and business development.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $751 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Investor and Media Relations Contacts

For investors please contact:

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0540

IR@apollo.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0491

Communications@apollo.com