Healthcare Waste Treatment Market to Reach $31.4 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Healthcare Waste Treatment Market by Treatment (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, and Others), Type of Waste (Hazardous waste and Non-Hazardous Waste), Treatment Site (Onsite and Offsite), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the healthcare waste treatment market was valued at $16.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $31.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the healthcare waste treatment market is driven by the rising volume of medical waste due to increase in healthcare facilities, stringent government regulations on waste disposal, and growth in awareness about environmental safety. The expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries further contributes to waste generation, thereby necessitating effective treatment solutions. Technological advancements, such as automated waste disposal systems and eco-friendly treatment methods, enhance market growth. In addition, surge in infectious diseases and growth in the adoption of single-use medical devices increase hazardous waste production, prompting healthcare institutions to invest in advanced treatment solutions to ensure regulatory compliance and environmental sustainability.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $16.5 Billion Market Size in 2035 $31.4 Billion CAGR 5.49% No. of Pages in Report 499 Segments covered Treatment, Type of Waste, Treatment Site, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in volume of healthcare waste

Rise in Prevalence of Diseases

Growth in awareness about efficient waste treatment Opportunities Favorable Government Initiatives Restraints Lower adoption of waste management services in low-income countries

The incineration segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By treatment site, the incineration segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for half of the healthcare waste treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its effectiveness in handling hazardous and infectious medical waste. Incineration ensures the complete destruction of pathogens, pharmaceuticals, and chemical residues, making it a preferred choice for hospitals, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies. Stringent regulatory guidelines mandating the safe disposal of biomedical waste have further driven the demand for incineration. In addition, technological advancements, such as high-temperature incinerators with improved emission control systems, have enhanced efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

However, the chemical treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its growing adoption as an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to incineration. Increasing concerns over air pollution and stringent regulations on emissions from incinerators have driven healthcare facilities to explore safer waste disposal methods, with chemical treatment emerging as a viable solution. This method effectively neutralizes hazardous and infectious waste using disinfectants, ensuring compliance with biosafety regulations while minimizing the risk of pathogen spread.

The non-hazardous waste segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By type of waste, the non-hazardous waste segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around three-fourths of the healthcare waste treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high volume of general medical waste generated by hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. Non-hazardous waste category includes items such as paper, plastics, packaging materials, food waste, and disposable medical supplies that do not pose a direct biological or chemical risk. The growing number of healthcare facilities, increasing patient admissions, and the expansion of outpatient services have contributed to the rising volume of non-hazardous waste. Additionally, stringent regulatory guidelines mandate proper waste segregation and treatment, leading to increased investments in non-hazardous waste disposal and recycling solutions.

However, the hazardous waste segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing volume of infectious, pharmaceutical, and chemical waste generated by healthcare facilities. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures have led to higher production of biohazardous materials, including contaminated sharps, pathological waste, and expired medications.

The offsite segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By treatment site, the offsite segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the healthcare waste treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to the growing preference for outsourcing waste management services to specialized facilities. Many healthcare institutions, including hospitals and clinics, opt for offsite treatment to ensure compliance with stringent regulations while reducing the operational burden of managing waste on-site. Offsite facilities are equipped with advanced treatment technologies, such as autoclaving, incineration, and chemical disinfection, which enable efficient and environmentally responsible disposal of hazardous medical waste. Additionally, the rising volume of healthcare waste, driven by an increase in medical procedures, pharmaceutical consumption, and diagnostic activities, has further fueled the demand for offsite treatment solutions.

The hospital-clinics segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By end user, the hospital segment held the largest share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the healthcare waste treatment market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals and clinics are major sources of healthcare waste generation due to the large volume of patients being treated daily. Furthermore, growth in the number of surgeries and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure also contribute significantly to the growing volume of healthcare waste in hospitals and clinics.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

Region wise, North America dominated the market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the healthcare waste treatment market revenue, owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of major key players, and rise in surgeries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period owing to rise in medical tourism, and favorable government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure.

Leading Market Players

EcoMed Services

Biosan Disposal

Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Biotic Waste Limited

Stericycle, Inc.

Remondis Medison GmbH

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited

Daniels Health Inc.

Veolia Environmental Services

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the healthcare waste treatment market. These players have adopted strategies such as expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

