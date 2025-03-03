iHerb Surpasses $2.4 Billion in Sales, Solidifying Leadership in Global Health and Wellness

IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb, one of the world's leading online retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, celebrated an extraordinary year in 2024, achieving over $2.4 billion in net sales, an all-time high for the company. Fueled by robust customer demand and a commitment to exceptional service, the e-commerce retailer fulfilled an impressive 37 million orders to 180 countries, reinforcing its position as a trusted global leader in the health and wellness industry.
2024 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Exceptional Performance: iHerb exceeded $2.4 billion in net sales, reflecting a YoY growth of 14.5%. This milestone was driven by an expanded product portfolio and enhanced customer engagement. Additionally, the company’s Anniversary Sale in September 2024 set new company records for net sales, new customer acquisition, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA. The month-long promotional event generated approximately $250 million in net sales, with 34 international markets each exceeding $1 million in sales, cementing its status as a premier global sales event.
- Dynamic Product Portfolio: iHerb sourced nearly 250 new brands in 2024, including collaborations with top-tier brands like The Vitamin Shoppe, Martha Stewart Wellness, Living Proof, Pure Encapsulations, Rule One Proteins, Cymiotika, Olaplex, Micro Ingredients, Paul Mitchell, Bloom, Munchkin, Celsius, Ghost, Yuni Beauty, TerraSoul Superfoods, Tru Earth and more. With over 50,000 SKUs, iHerb continues to deliver innovative health, wellness, beauty and nutrition solutions.
- Global Marketplace Expansion: Investments in culturally diverse products, an iHerb customer platform that is now translated in 22 languages, and digital stores within 25 global marketplaces such as Amazon, JD, Tmall, Rakuten and Coupang, enables iHerb to deepen its international reach, fostering strong connections with consumers worldwide.
- Operational Advancements: With seven logistics centers located in the U.S. and abroad, iHerb maintains an average global shipping time of less than five days and nearly half of all orders are delivered in less than three days. The company further reduced its shipping costs and added over 20 shipping methods in 2024, enabling iHerb to offer free shipping in 80 countries while managing the prepaid duties and taxes in 50 countries for expedited clearance.
“2024 was a transformative year at iHerb, underscoring the resilience of our business amid global challenges such as inflationary pressures, exchange rate fluctuations in the U.S. dollar, and geo-political unrest,” said Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb. “Our quality assortment, paired with a seamless shopping experience, has earned the trust and loyalty of millions of customers worldwide. As we look ahead, we remain committed to our mission of making health and wellness accessible to all.”
