Subsidiaries of Aktsiaselts Infortar change business names

According to the stock exchange announcement made on December 19, 2024, the changes in the National Court Register have now taken effect, whereby the Polish energy companies belonging to the Elenger Grupp have adopted the business name Elenger. EWE Polska Sp. z o.o. has been renamed Elenger Polska Sp. z o.o. The subsidiaries' business names have been changed accordingly: EWE Energia Sp. z o.o. is Elenger Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. and EWE Przesył Sp. z o.o. is Elenger Serwis Sp. z o.o.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,228 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor