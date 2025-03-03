EXOSENS DELIVERS VERY STRONG FULL-YEAR 2024 RESULTS, OVERPERFORMING ON ITS IPO GUIDANCE

SUSTAINED GROWTH DYNAMIC ANTICIPATED FOR 2025-2026

FY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Strong revenue growth of +35.0%, above IPO guidance, to €394.1m in 2024, reflecting dynamic like-for-like growth (+24.9%) and successful integration of bolt-on acquisitions

Significant increase in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA of €118.5m in 2024 (+37.8%), representing a best-in-class margin of 30.1% (vs. 29.5% in 2023), above IPO guidance and above top range of estimated landing given in January 2025

Net profit of €30.7m in 2024, recording a strong growth of +66.7% over 2023

Robust balance sheet with a net leverage of 1.2x at year-end 2024, enabling the execution of our growth strategy

Proposed payment of a €0.10 cash dividend per share for the 2024 fiscal year, for the first time since Exosens’ IPO



OUTLOOK FOR 2025 AND THE 2024-2026 PERIOD: SUSTAINED GROWTH DYNAMIC DRIVEN BY DEFENSE TAILWINDS

Continued strong performance expected in 2025, with revenue growth in the high-teens and adjusted EBITDA growth in the low twenties

Global market demand is higher than initially expected, with NATO and Tier-1 allies continuing to ramp up their procurement of night vision systems further improving the perspectives, which implies a high-teens 2024-2026 adjusted EBITDA CAGR

In order to meet this demand Exosens decided to invest €20m to expand its production capacity not only in Europe but also in the US with, for the first time, a new production plant in the US, which will give us additional market opportunities



Mérignac (France), 3 March 2025 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, today publishes its results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2024. At its 28 February 2025 meeting, Exosens’ Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for 2024.

“We are pleased to announce our first results as a publicly-listed company, with 2024 performance exceeding our IPO guidance. In a dynamic defense market, driven by rising geopolitical tensions and increasing defense budgets across NATO countries and Tier-1 allies, Exosens fully benefited from these structural trends and is well-positioned to continue doing so. 2024 was a pivotal year, we flawlessly executed our strategy, reinforcing our leadership in mission-critical technologies, surpassing expectations, and further enhancing our best-in-class margins, that set us apart from our peers.

Amplification remains a key driver of our growth with higher-than-expected market demand, necessitating capacity expansion. As a result, we have decided to scale up capacity in Europe and enter the US market, anticipating sustained mid-term demand and emerging opportunities.

We are also accelerating the growth of D&I segment, which achieved +7% like-for-like growth in 2024, driven by an improved product mix, market share gains, and successful acquisitions. These markets are benefiting from AI-driven advancements in industrial control, nuclear energy, and healthcare research.

With a focus on sustainable growth, we remain committed to customer satisfaction, innovation, operational excellence, and disciplined acquisitions. Backed by a strong balance sheet and a dynamic market environment, we are well-positioned to accelerate expansion and create value for both customers and shareholders, including our first dividend payment.”, commented Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

Key financial indicators

In € millions FY 2023 FY 2024 Change (%) LFL1 (%) Revenue 291.8 394.1 +35.0% +24.9% Adjusted gross margin 131.1 189.6 +44.7% - As a % of revenue 44.9% 48.1% +320bps - Adjusted EBITDA 86.0 118.5 +37.8% - As a % of revenue 29.5% 30.1% +60bps - Adjusted EBIT 66.1 95.3 +44.1% - As a % of revenue 22.7% 24.2% +150bps - Operating income 48.3 73.0 +51.2% - As a % of revenue 16.5% 18.5% +200bps - Net profit 18.4 30.7 +66.7% - Net profit ex. PPA amortization 27.8 41.5 +49.2% - Free cash flow 20.5 55.4 +170.0% - Cash conversion (%) 69.3% 74.1% +480bps - Net debt 302.3 144.1 (47.7)% - Leverage ratio (x) 3.3x 1.2x (2.1)x - 1 Like-for-like.

Strong revenue performance in FY 2024 in a dynamic market environment, outperforming our IPO guidance

In € millions FY 2023 FY 2024 Change (%) Like-for-like (%) Amplification 209.9 280.2 +33.5% +33.5% Detection & Imaging 82.5 117.5 +42.5% +6.8% Eliminations & Other (0.6) (3.7) n/a n/a Total revenue 291.8 394.1 +35.0% +24.9%

Exosens posted a strong performance in FY 2024, outperforming its IPO guidance and continuing its strong growth trajectory, with consolidated revenue totaling €394.1 million, which represented a significant growth of +35.0% (or +€102.3 million) compared to FY 2023, of which+24.9% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, mainly driven by a strong demand in Defense end-markets.

Amplification revenue reached €280.2 million in FY 2024, reflecting a significant growth of +33.5% compared to FY 2023, driven by stronger sales volumes and increased share of higher-performance image intensifier tubes for Defense’s night vision applications.

The global night vision market is benefiting from growing demand, driven by increasing defense budgets and the need for armies worldwide to enhance their night fighting capabilities, including the ongoing shift from monocular to binocular goggles. The return of high-density combat has underscored the critical importance of night operation abilities as a key tactical advantage. NATO and Tier-1 allies continued to ramp up their procurement of night vision systems in 2024, though they are still far from reaching the targeted equipment rate.

Reflecting this increasing market demand, Exosens, worldwide leader, has benefited from its position as the strategic supplier of NATO and Tier-1 allies for night vision image intensifier tubes with a number of major business wins in markets such as Germany, the UK, Poland, Belgium, Finland, France or Australia, among others.

On the M&A front, the Group announced agreement to acquire NVLS, a specialist in man-portable night vision and thermal devices, in October 2024, which will accelerate Exosens’ mid-term capability to develop next gen googles with innovative solutions combining night vision and thermal devices. Closing is expected to occur in the coming months, pending customary clearances and approvals.

Detection & Imaging revenue totaled €117.5 million in FY 2024, representing an increase of +42.5% compared to FY 2023, mainly driven by a positive product mix and accelerated growth from 2023 bolt-on acquisitions (Telops, El-Mul, and Photonis Germany1).

Like-for-like growth reached +6.8% in FY 2024, accelerating from the +6.0% recorded in 9M 2024. This strong performance was driven by market share gains following new product launches, as well as growing demand in our key high-growth end markets (Life Sciences, Nuclear and Defense). These factors more than offset the softness in Industrial Control markets (China, machine vision).

Throughout the year, Exosens continued to execute on its disciplined bolt-on strategy with two synergistic acquisitions: Centronic (radiation detection solutions), in July, reinforcing our position as the key European leader in nuclear instrumentation, and LR Tech (FTIR spectrometry) in September, complementing Telops' products to strengthen our position in high-end spectroscopy instruments. Additionally, in November, Exosens announced the acquisition of Noxant, a specialist in high-performance cooled infrared cameras, set to close in Q1 2025.

Significant improvement in adjusted gross margin in FY 2024

FY 2023 FY 2024 Change In €m % of sales In €m % of sales In % Amplification 93.3 44.4% 132.4 47.3% +42.0% Detection & Imaging 37.7 45.7% 57.1 48.6% +51.6% Eliminations & Other 0.1 n/a 0.1 n/a n/a Adjusted gross margin 131.1 44.9% 189.6 48.1% +44.7%

Exosens posted a strong increase in adjusted gross margin at Group level and across both segments in FY 2024, mainly due to higher sales volumes, improved yields and a favorable product mix. The Group’s adjusted gross margin stood at €189.6 million in FY 2024, reflecting a growth of +44.7% compared to FY 2023. Adjusted gross margin rate reached 48.1% in FY 2024, marking a significant improvement of 320 basis points year-on-year.

Adjusted gross margin of the Amplification segment totaled €132.4 million in FY 2024 (+42.0% vs. FY 2023), representing a margin of 47.3% (vs. 44.4% in FY 2023). This strong increase in margin rate mainly reflected higher sales volumes, improved yields and a favorable product mix.

Adjusted gross margin of the Detection & Imaging segment amounted to €57.1 million in FY 2024 (+51.6% vs. FY 2023), representing a margin of 48.6% (vs. 45.7% in FY 2023). This improved margin rate was mainly driven by a positive product mix, improved yields and supply-chain cost synergies.

Continued strong operational execution driving further profitability increase in FY 2024

Exosens reported a further increase of its profitability at Group level in FY 2024, reinforcing best-in-class margin, driven by strong business momentum and continued operational excellence.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €118.5 million in FY 2024, representing a sharp growth of +37.8% (or +€32.5 million) compared to €86.0 million in FY 2023. As a result, adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 60 basis points to reach 30.1% in FY 2024 (vs. 29.5% in FY 2023).

Adjusted EBIT totaled €95.3 million in FY 2024, posting a strong growth of +44.1% (or +€29.2 million) compared to €66.1 million in FY 2023. As a result, adjusted EBIT margin increased by 150 basis points to reach 24.2% in FY 2024 (vs. 22.7% in FY 2023).

The Group’s recorded an operating income of €73.0 million in FY 2024, representing a significant increase of +51.2% (or €24.7 million) compared to €48.3 million in FY 2023. As a percentage of sales, operating margin improved by 200 basis points to reach 18.5% (vs. 16.5% in FY 2023).

Significant growth in net income, up +67% in FY 2024

Exosens recorded a significant increase in net profit, reaching €30.7 million in FY 2024, up by +66.7% (or €12.3 million) compared to FY 2023. Adjusted for PPA amortization, net profit was €41.5 million in FY 2024, representing a growth of +49.2% (or €13.6 million) compared to FY 2023.

Strong increase in free cash flow, up +€35 million in FY 2024

Exosens recorded a significant increase in free cash flow to €55.4 million in FY 2024 (vs. €20.5 million in FY 2023). This strong increase was achieved despite one-off expenses related to IPO consulting fees. In addition, the Group achieved a higher cash conversion rate of 74.1% in FY 2024 compared to 69.3% in FY 2023, with increased investment towards the end of the year to support future growth.

Sustained R&D efforts in FY 2024 to support long-term growth and market leadership

R&D expenses grew by +35.0% to €30.4 million (7.7% of sales) in FY 2024 compared to €22.5 million (7.7% of sales) in FY 2023. Continued efforts in R&D like the development of 5G image intensifier tubes for Defense’s night vision applications, or next gen detectors for Life Sciences and Nuclear will sustain the group’s future growth and maintain its leading positions.

Completion of the first phase of capacity expansion

Capital expenditure reached €27.9 million in FY 2024 compared to €23.7 million in FY 2023, marking a reduction in capex to sales ratio to 7.1% (vs. 8.1% in FY 2023) following the completion of capacity expansion resulting from investments started in 2022-2023.

Strengthened capital structure, fully supporting our growth strategy

Following Exosens’ successful IPO in June 2024, which included a capital increase of €180 million and a full debt refinancing (securing two new credit facilities of a total amount of €350 million), the Group has significantly deleveraged, with its net debt more than halving to €144.1 million as at 31 December 2024 compared to €302.3 million as at 31 December 2023. Accordingly, the leverage ratio decreased significantly to 1.2x as at 31 December 2024, as compared to a ratio of 3.3x as at 31 December 2023, providing the Group with ample capacity to pursue its investments in growth.

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors decided, during its meeting on 28 February 2025, to propose the payment of a €0.10 cash dividend per share for the 2024 fiscal year. This amount will be subject to the approval of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, which will take place on 23 May 2025.

Outlook for 2025 and the 2024-2026 period: Sustained growth dynamic driven by defense tailwinds

Exosens expects a continued strong performance in 2025, with revenue growth in the high-teens and adjusted EBITDA growth in the low twenties compared to 2024.

The Group expects a high-teens 2024-2026 adjusted EBITDA CAGR and a cash conversion2 ratio in the range of 70%-75% over the period, taking into account capacity investment in Europe and in the US.

Furthermore, the Group intends to pursue its growth strategy, at a pace consistent with historical trend, while maintaining a leverage ratio3 of around 2x.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,700 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid & Small, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

APPENDICES

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT

In € millions FY 2023 FY 2024 Operating profit 48.3 73.0 Depreciation, amortization and impairment - net 29.2 34.1 Other income and expenses 4.6 3.9 EBITDA 82.0 111.0 Share-based payments 1.6 2.9 One-off costs 2.4 4.5 Adjusted EBITDA 86.0 118.5 Depreciation, amortization and impairment ex. PPA amortization (19.9) (23.3) Adjusted EBIT 66.1 95.3

Reconciliation of free cash flow and cash conversion

In € millions FY 2023 FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA 86.0 118.5 Capitalized research and development costs (8.6) (11.0) Adjusted EBITDA after capitalized R&D costs 77.4 107.5 Change in working capital4 (21.4) (10.7) Tax paid (6.9) (6.7) Maintenance capital expenditure4 (6.4) (12.5) Others (4.9) (7.0) Free cash flow before growth 37.8 70.7 Growth capital expenditure4 (17.3) (15.3) Free cash flow after growth 20.5 55.4 Adjusted EBITDA after capitalized R&D costs and capital expenditure (A) 53.7 79.6 Adjusted EBITDA after capitalized R&D costs (B) 77.4 107.5 Cash conversion (%) (A) / (B) 69.3% 74.1%

Consolidated statement of income

In € millions FY 2023 FY 2024 Revenue 291.8 394.1 Cost of sales (76.0) (103.0) Other purchases and external expenses (54.1) (65.5) Taxes and duties other than income tax (1.6) (1.6) Employee benefits expenses (81.3) (110.8) Other operating income / (expenses) 4.4 2.0 Depreciation, amortization and additions to provisions (30.4) (38.2) o/w PPA amortization (9.5) (10.8) Current operating profit / (loss) 52.8 76.9 Current operating profit / (loss) ex. PPA amortization 62.3 87.8 Other income / (expenses) (4.5) (3.9) Operating profit / (loss) 48.3 73.0 Operating profit / (loss) ex. PPA amortization 57.7 83.8 Net financial result (28.0) (31.2) Profit / (loss) before tax 20.2 41.8 Profit / (loss) before tax ex. PPA amortization 29.7 52.6 Income tax (1.8) (11.1) Net profit / (loss) 18.4 30.7 Net profit / (loss) ex. PPA amortization 27.8 41.5

Consolidated statement of cash flows

In € millions FY 2023 FY 2024 Net profit / (loss) 18.4 30.7 Net financial results 28.0 31.2 Income tax 1.8 11.1 Charges net of reversals to depreciation and amortization 30.9 36.9 Other income / (expenses) (0.2) 2.5 Income tax received / (paid) (6.9) (6.7) Change in net working capital (21.7) (9.5) Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities 50.5 96.2 Net investments in assets (31.4) (41.3) Net acquisition of equity investments (69.3) (31.4) Investment grant received and other flows 1.1 (0.0) Net cash flow from / (used in) investment activities (99.6) (72.7) Capital increases / (decreases) 0.0 180.0 Acquisitions and disposals of treasury shares 0.0 (0.3) Change in financial liabilities and IFRS 16 leases 57.6 (65.1) Interest payments (including IFRS 16 leases) (24.4) (24.2) Other 2.3 (14.1) Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities 35.5 76.3 Effect of changes in exchange rates 0.2 0.4 Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (13.5) 100.2 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 29.0 15.5 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 15.5 115.6

Consolidated balance sheet – Assets

In € millions 31-Dec-2023 31-Dec-2024 Goodwill 174.3 189.5 Intangible assets 202.4 204.9 Tangible assets 72.1 93.6 Right-of-use of leases 10.8 10.6 Investment in associates 3.4 3.4 Financial assets and other long-term investments 0.7 0.9 Deferred tax assets 0.0 (0.0) Non-current assets 463.7 502.8 Inventory 78.5 93.0 Accounts receivable 69.2 71.0 Derivative financial instruments 0.2 0.0 Financial assets and other short-term investments 29.4 33.0 Cash and cash equivalents5 15.5 117.2 Current assets 192.7 314.2 Total assets 656.4 817.0

Consolidated balance sheet – Equity and liabilities

In € millions 31-Dec-2023 31-Dec-2024 Share capital 1.9 21.6 Additional paid-in capital 188.1 342.5 Reserves 14.1 48.5 Total equity 204.1 412.6 Long-term financial debt 300.8 247.8 Long-term lease liabilities 7.7 8.2 Pension liabilities 7.6 7.5 Provisions and other long-term liabilities 8.6 13.4 Deferred tax liabilities 17.6 20.6 Non-current liabilities 342.3 297.4 Short-term financial debt 7.0 2.5 Short-term lease liabilities 2.4 2.7 Derivative financial instruments - 0.1 Accounts payable 32.3 26.0 Provisions and other short-term liabilities 68.4 75.6 Current liabilities 110.1 107.0 Total equity and liabilities 656.4 817.0

Definitions

Like-for-like growth is the revenue growth achieved by the Group excluding currency impact and scope effect, which corresponds to revenue recorded during period “n” by all the companies included in the Group’s scope of consolidation at the end of period “n-1” (excluding any contribution from the companies acquired after the end of period “n-1”), compared with revenue achieved during period “n-1” by the same companies. Like-for-like growth for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2024 therefore excludes the contribution of Telops, El-Mul and Photonis Germany (formerly ProxiVision), acquired by the Group in October 2023, July 2023 and June 2023, respectively, as well as Centronic and LR Tech, acquired by the Group in July 2024 and September 2024, respectively.

Adjusted gross margin is equal to the difference between the selling price and the cost price of products and services (including notably employee benefits).

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating profit, less (i) additions net of reversals to depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-current assets; (ii) non-recurring income and expenses as presented in the Group’s consolidated income statement within “Other income” and “Other expenses”, and (iii) the impact of items that do not reflect ordinary operating performance (in particular business reorganization and adaption costs, costs relating to acquisition and external growth transactions, as well as the IFRS 2 share-based payment expense).

Adjusted EBIT is defined as operating profit, less (i) non-recurring income and expenses as presented in the Group’s consolidated income statement within “Other income” and “Other expenses”, and (ii) the impact of items that do not reflect ordinary operating performance (in particular business reorganization and adaption costs, costs relating to acquisition and external growth transactions, as well as the IFRS 2 share-based payment expense). Depreciation, amortization and reversal of impairment losses on non-current assets, included in adjusted EBIT, exclude the amortization of the part of non-current assets corresponding to purchase price allocation.

Cash conversion is calculated as follows: (adjusted EBITDA – capitalized research and development costs – capital expenditure) / adjusted EBITDA – capitalized research and development costs).

Leverage ratio is calculated as net debt / adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Group’s New Senior Credit Facilities Agreement entered into as part of the refinancing executed in the frame of the IPO.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Exosens operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the forward-looking statements included in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include those set out and detailed in Chapter 3 “Risk Factors” of the registration document approved on 22 May 2024 by the French financial markets’ authority (“Autorité des marchés financiers”) under number I. 24-010. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements. This press release is provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute and should not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public of securities.

1 Formerly ProxiVision.

2 Cash conversion is defined as (adjusted EBITDA – capitalized R&D – capex) / (adjusted EBITDA – capitalized R&D).

3 Leverage ratio is defined as net financial debt / adjusted EBITDA.

4 Capital expenditures not paid at year-end 2024 were reclassified in working capital.

5 As at 31 December 2024, cash and cash equivalents balance sheet position amounts to €117.2 million. Adjusted for bank overdrafts for €0.3 million and interests to be received for €1.2 million, cash and cash equivalents amount to €115.6 million as reported in the cash flow statement.

