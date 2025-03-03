JDE Peet’s starts EUR 250 million share buyback programme

PRESS RELEASE



Amsterdam, March 3, 2025





JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced the start of its share buyback programme to return up to EUR 250 million to shareholders in 2025, as announced on February 26, 2025. The programme will start on March 3, 2025 and the maximum duration of the programme is up to the end of 2025, barring unforeseen circumstances.

The main purpose of the programme is to reduce the capital of JDE Peet’s, by cancelling virtually all the ordinary shares acquired through the programme. A small portion will be used to cover share-based remuneration obligations. At the current share price, the programme represents a maximum of approximately 13.9 million shares, or 2.8% of total shares outstanding.

The programme will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, the existing authority granted at JDE Peet’s 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 30, 2024 and the authority (if granted) by the AGM on June 19, 2025.

The share buyback programme will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share buybacks at its discretion during open and closed periods in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and within pre-defined execution parameters.

JDE Peet’s will provide regular updates on the progress of the share buyback programme by means of press releases and a dedicated section on JDE Peet’s website for the duration of the programme as appropriate.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

