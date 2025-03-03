Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

Arco Vara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 6th of March 2025, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 5th of March 2025. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2023 paid out on the 13th of March 2025.

For the year 2023, Arco Vara AS also paid dividends to the shareholders in the net amount of 2 euro cents per share on 13th of June 2024, 1 euro cent per share on 13th of September 2024 and 2 euro cents per share on 13th December 2024. The payment of dividends for the 2024 financial year will be decided at the general meeting in the spring of 2025.





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com