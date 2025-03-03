NBPE Announces January Monthly NAV Estimate

3 March 2025

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 January 2025 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (31 January 2025)

NAV per share was $27.10 (£21.81), a total return of 2.5% in the month, after accruing the 1H 2025 dividend

Approximately 78% of fair value based on private company valuation information as of Q4 2024 or based on 31 January 2025 quoted prices

Based on information received so far, private company valuations increased by 2.8% (measured against the NAV of all private investments) during Q4 2024 on a constant currency basis

NBPE expects to receive additional updated Q4 2024 financial information which will be incorporated in the monthly NAV updates in the coming weeks

$281 million of available liquidity at 31 January 2025

~21k shares repurchased during January 2025 at a weighted average discount of 29% which were accretive to NAV by <$0.01 per share

As of 31 January 2025 Year to Date One Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 2.5% 2.1% 3.2%

1.1% 70.1%

11.2% 166.4%

10.3% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 3.6% 21.9% 33.4%

10.1% 81.1%

12.6% 186.7%

11.1% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised 0.2% (0.2%) 1.5%

0.5% 59.3%

9.8% 201.1%

11.7% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 5.5% 17.1% 25.5%

7.9% 37.9%

6.6% 87.1%

6.5%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 31 January 2025

NAV performance during the month driven by:

3.0% NAV increase ($37 million) from the receipt of private company valuation information

1.7% NAV decrease ($22 million) attributable to the 1H 2025 dividend accrual

0.4% NAV decrease ($5 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which now constitute 6% of portfolio fair value)

0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals

Immaterial impact on NAV from changes in FX





$3 million of realisations in 2025 to date

$3 million of realisations received during the month of January, consisting of partial realisation proceeds





$281 million of total liquidity at 31 January 2025

$71 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available





2025 Share Buybacks

~21k shares repurchased in January 2025 at a weighted average discount of 29%

Buybacks were accretive to NAV by <$0.01 per share

On 19th February, NBPE’s board announced that it had reserved $120 million for buybacks over the next three years





Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 January 2025 was based on the following information:

6% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 January 2025 6% in public securities

72% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2024 72% in private direct investments

22% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2024 22% in private direct investments



Supplementary Information (as at 31 January 2025)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 74.7 5.8% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 70.6 5.4% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 60.0 4.6% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 50.0 3.9% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 40.1 3.1% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 39.2 3.0% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 38.2 2.9% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 34.8 2.7% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 34.1 2.6% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 33.0 2.5% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 32.3 2.5% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 31.6 2.4% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 31.2 2.4% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 28.8 2.2% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 28.7 2.2% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 27.1 2.1% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.5 2.0% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 26.0 2.0% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 1.9% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 24.4 1.9% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 24.1 1.9% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.8 1.8% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 23.6 1.8% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 22.2 1.7% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 22.0 1.7% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 21.9 1.7% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 21.4 1.7% Exact 2019 KKR Technology / IT 21.4 1.6% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 19.5 1.5% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 18.8 1.4% Total Top 30 Investments $975.2 75.1%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 79% Europe 20% Asia / Rest of World 1% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 22% Consumer / E-commerce 21% Industrials / Industrial Technology 17% Financial Services 16% Business Services 11% Healthcare 8% Other 4% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 10% 2017 18% 2018 15% 2019 13% 2020 12% 2021 17% 2022 5% 2023 2% 2024 8% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $508 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm’s leadership in stewardship and sustainable investing is recognized by the PRI based on its consecutive above median reporting assessment results. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of 31 December 2024, unless otherwise noted.

1 Based on net asset value.

