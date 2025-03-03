Inseego Unveils Next-Generation 5G Advanced Wireless Broadband Solutions Based on Qualcomm Dragonwing Platforms

BARCELONA, Spain, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress 2025 - Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises, government and SMBs, today announced its next-generation portfolio of 5G Advanced Mobile Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connectivity solutions. This new solution set is among the first to leverage the capabilities of the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ FWA Gen 4 Elite platform, positioning the company as a leader in delivering innovative, AI-driven, 5G connectivity for businesses, consumers, and industries worldwide.

This innovation is being showcased at this year’s Mobile World Congress event, where Inseego announced the completion of the first live data call on its new 5G cellular router FX5000, powered by the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite platform. The FX5000 is a key component of Inseego’s strategic initiative to scale the FWA business by addressing the most demanding use cases and targeting an expanded customer base, including enterprise and industrial segments. This next-generation router highlights a combined vision to bring transformational 5G advancements to market first.

“Inseego has always been at the forefront of cellular innovation, and we’re on track to further solidify our leadership as the wireless broadband partner of choice for mobile operators and businesses,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego Corp. “By combining our industry-leading engineering capabilities with the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite platform, we are showcasing the next generation of 5G, and are set to be first to market with the latest advancements in wireless technology, as demonstrated here today in Barcelona. This enables us to capitalize on both the device and network enhancements being made as 5G progresses towards 6G.”

In addition to the FX5000 cellular router, Inseego also introduced its next generation 5G Advanced MiFi® mobile hotspot M5000, with the Qualcomm® X85 5G Modem-RF System, which builds on the company’s commitment to provide superior mobile broadband experiences, catering to users and businesses requiring secure, fast and reliable connections wherever their work takes them.

Expanded Possibilities with 5G Advanced

The new 5G Advanced solutions by Inseego bring cellular advancements and the latest AI features to life through its device software, cloud platform, and hardware capabilities, delivering enhanced connectivity solutions and improved user experiences to the market.

With key benefits such as:

Faster Download and Upload Speeds –11Gbps+ download speeds and 3.7 Gbps+ upload speeds. With support for up to 6 CC carrier aggregation in 5G Sub6, these advancements enable higher download speeds for mobile broadband and FWA applications, optimizing network operators' effective spectrum utilization.

–11Gbps+ download speeds and 3.7 Gbps+ upload speeds. With support for up to 6 CC carrier aggregation in 5G Sub6, these advancements enable higher download speeds for mobile broadband and FWA applications, optimizing network operators' effective spectrum utilization. Enhanced Wi-Fi Traffic Management – End-to-end Quality of Service, from the 5G backhaul to Wi-Fi 7 connected devices, improves Wi-Fi network performance, minimizes latency, and ensures seamless connectivity. This delivers a smoother and more responsive user experience.

– End-to-end Quality of Service, from the 5G backhaul to Wi-Fi 7 connected devices, improves Wi-Fi network performance, minimizes latency, and ensures seamless connectivity. This delivers a smoother and more responsive user experience. AI-Enhanced Data Prioritization – Leveraging new AI and machine learning algorithms with 3GPP Release 18, data traffic classification and prioritization enhance network connectivity and optimize performance for wireless broadband users.

– Leveraging new AI and machine learning algorithms with 3GPP Release 18, data traffic classification and prioritization enhance network connectivity and optimize performance for wireless broadband users. Remote Management & Enhanced API support – Inseego Connect™, Inseego’s cloud-based device management platform, gives businesses enhanced visibility and control over their deployed Inseego mobile broadband and FWA devices. With new and improved API support, system integrators can seamlessly integrate Inseego Connect into existing business systems, offering both flexibility and scalability.

The launch of these 5G Advanced solutions doesn't just represent technological progress—it paves the way for next-generation applications requiring instant, reliable, and efficient communication. These solutions enhance network management, improve performance, and provide a flexible, scalable connectivity option through wireless broadband.

“By integrating AI-driven capabilities into 5G, mobile broadband offerings like Inseego’s enable more sophisticated use cases, including dynamic traffic prioritization and adaptable network management,” said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President & General Manager of Wireless Broadband and Communications at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re very excited to see our brand-new Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite platform come to life in such a compelling form factor as the FX5000 cellular router. We appreciate the long-standing collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Inseego and look forward to continuing our joint efforts.”

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

