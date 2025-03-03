Sept entreprises sur dix souhaitent que les fournisseurs de télécommunications simplifient l'expérience client

Press contact:

Florence Lievre

Tel: + 33 1 47 54 50 71

Email: florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Seven in ten businesses want simplified customer experience from telecom providers

Businesses expect customized, seamless, flexible, and secure experience when purchasing telecom services

Paris, March 3, 2025 – The first edition of the Capgemini Research Institute’s new annual study ‘The B2B pulse: Top six expectations of telecoms’ business customers’, published today, reveals a significant shift in business customer expectations. Most organizations across sectors expect telecom companies to go beyond connectivity services. The convergence of AI, Cloud, and 5G marks a pivotal moment, requiring operators to transition from product-focused connectivity providers to being comprehensive and client-centric.



The top expectations: industry-tailored solutions, simplification and ecosystem orchestration

Two in three business customers (67%) expect their telecom partners to demonstrate a deep understanding of specific industry challenges and provide flexible and tailored solutions that fit their needs, rather than generic services.

Business customers now seek solutions that operate across hybrid networks, edge computing, and cloud environments: around three in five organizations rely on their telecom providers to orchestrate a comprehensive ecosystem that seamlessly integrates IT, support systems, and industry-specific expertise, while seven out of ten expect simpler processes, along with more flexible purchasing and servicing experiences. However, only one in three organizations are currently satisfied with Service Level Agreement (SLA) compliance and network performance/reliability.

Most organizations (61%) are keen for their telecom provider to act as a source of innovation. Early access to cutting-edge technologies and joint efforts on pilots and prototypes is a top expectation (62%) while organizations are exploring advanced communications services to support a variety of use cases such as autonomous vehicles, smart city applications, cloud connectivity, and real-time industrial automation.

“In today’s hyperconnected world, telcos are the backbone of the digital economy. Businesses expect telecom providers to move beyond connectivity services, and offer tailored, end-to-end and flexible solutions that power digitalization, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth,” said Praveen Shankar, Global Telecom Leader at Capgemini. "By forging strong partnerships with customers and industry peers, orchestrating an innovation ecosystem and prioritizing seamless customer experience, telecom organizations can enhance trust, simplify offerings, and differentiate themselves in a fast-moving landscape.”

Customer experience, an untapped opportunity for telco provider growth

While telcos’ customers are keen to access services beyond the core offerings, only 28% of organizations currently say that they purchase these services, from their provider. In their urgency to set up these value-added services only 27% of organizations say their telco providers currently deliver exceptional CX, while half are ready to pay a premium to improve it, highlighting that customer experience is still an untapped opportunity to accelerate growth and boost loyalty and innovation for telco providers.

Businesses rely on telecom providers for robust and reliable security safeguards

Among the various facets of telecom services, cybersecurity is a priority area for more than 70% of the organizations surveyed. With technological advancements, such as AI and Gen AI, cloudification, and wireless/5G networks, the threat landscape for organizations is evolving rapidly and businesses are increasingly concerned about protecting their data and systems. The report highlights that enterprises are looking for comprehensive security solutions from their telecom providers, with more than half of organizations (53%) willing to invest in telecom tech services, such as implementation of advanced cybersecurity solutions, in the next 1–2 years.

For more information or to download the report, visit: Link

Methodology

The Capgemini Research Institute surveyed 1,000 executives, at director level or above from telecoms’ business customers across 11 sectors and 13 countries in Asia–Pacific, Europe, and North America. To complement the survey findings, twenty in-depth discussions were conducted with executives from the telecom industry and customer industries. The global survey was carried out in December 2024 and January 2025.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About the Capgemini Research Institute

The Capgemini Research Institute is Capgemini’s in-house think-tank on all things digital. The Institute publishes research on the impact of digital technologies on large traditional businesses. The team draws on the worldwide network of Capgemini experts and works closely with academic and technology partners. The Institute has dedicated research centers in India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. It was ranked #1 in the world for the quality of its research by independent analysts for six consecutive times - an industry first. Visit us at https://www.capgemini.com/researchinstitute/

Pièces jointes