Hi-View Resources Appoints Strategic Advisor and Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (‘HI-VIEW' OR THE ‘COMPANY’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Arif Merali, CSC, CPH, as a strategic advisor to the Company.

Mr. Merali has been a director of several public companies and is currently on the board of directors of Bessor Minerals and previously served on the board of CMC Metals Ltd. Mr. Merali was previously an investment advisor at Canaccord Capital and holds the CSC and CPH designations and has been registered with IIROC as a Registered Representative. Mr. Merali currently holds consulting roles in public and private companies across a variety of industries with over 30 years of experience in the technology and natural resource sectors.

Hi-View Resources CEO and Director Robert Nick Horsley states, “We would like to welcome Mr. Merali as a strategic advisor during this pivotal and exciting time for the Company and the sector. The addition of Mr. Merali’s 30 years of industry experience strengthens the Company’s potential access to capital as well as its business network.”

Private Placement

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units (the “Units”), at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the “Offering”). The Units will consist of one common share of the Company (“Share”) and one share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable by the warrant holder to acquire one (1) additional Share at a price of CAD$0.10 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

Hi-View will use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital and marketing and investor relations. The issuance of securities in connection with this Offering will be subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval and the securities will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay to qualified finders an 8% cash finder’s fee and an 8% finder’s fee payable in non-transferable share purchase warrants. Each warrant related to the finder’s fees for the Offering entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering.

Insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering, which would constitute a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company intends to rely on the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the exemption from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

Hi-View Resources CEO Robert Nick Horsley states, “Gold prices are hitting all-time highs and copper is in high demand as a critical metal in the Green Energy Transition. We are well positioned and excited to continue our exploration in the prolific Toodoggone region following significant 2024 sampling discoveries on our Lawyers claim blocks next to the Amarc Resources AuRORA discovery.

Neighboring Thesis Gold Inc. (“TAU”) recently raised $10 Million by way of brokered private placement and will be actively drilling to expand their existing mineral resource of over 4 million ounces of Gold equivalent next to our100% owned Golden Stranger property.

We are planning an active 2025 exploration season, focusing on both our newly acquired Babine Gold and Copper project and our Gold-Silver Projects in the prolific Toodoggone region. Furthermore, the Company will continue to look to acquire new exciting opportunities to add to its highly prospective portfolio of Gold and Copper exploration projects.”

Planning has commenced for a follow up exploration program on the Company’s 9,175 Hectare (“Ha”) Golden Stranger Project and Lawyers South, East and West claims located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone-Kemess porphyry Cu-Au region of north-central British Columbia (“Toodoggone”).

Hi-View’s properties are contiguous to Thesis Gold Inc. (“TAU”) Lawyers-Ranch project that has reported significant drilling intercepts and extensive continued drilling campaigns and currently hosts a Total Mineral Resource of 4.0 million ounces (Moz) gold equivalent (AuEq)1,2 (Measured and Indicated) at 1.51 grams per tonne (g/t) AuEq1,2 and 727,000 oz AuEq1,2 (Inferred) at 1.82 g/t Au Eq1,2 (See Thesis News Release dated September 5th 2024). To the Southeast, Hi-View’s properties are contiguous to Amarc’s JOY Copper-Gold district project that recently announced significant drilling discoveries at the Au-rich porphyry AuRORA Target (See Amarc News Release dated January 20th, 2025).

See project page for more information: Toodoggone Mining District - Hi-View Resources





Figure 1. Hi-View Resources Proximity to Thesis and Lawyers Gold Deposits





Figure 2. Golden Stranger Drill Core

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by APEX personnel under the direction of Emily Laycock, M.Sc., P.Geo. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument (NI) 43-101. Mr. Dufresne is independent of Hi-View Resources Inc.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary holds a 100% interest in the newly acquired Babine Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,749 hectares.

