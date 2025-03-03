Magma Finance: The Next Generation DEX on Sui





SINGAPORE, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape is constantly evolving, with new innovations pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. At the heart of this evolution are decentralized exchanges (DEXs), which have become the backbone of DeFi by enabling trustless, permissionless trading. However, as the space matures, the need for sustainable liquidity, aligned incentives, and scalable infrastructure has never been greater.

Here we introduce Magma Finance, a next-generation ve(3,3) DEX built on the Sui network. Inspired by the success of protocols like Uniswap, Curve, Shadow, and Aerodrome, Magma Finance is designed to bring the power of ve(3,3) to Sui, creating a vibrant and sustainable liquidity ecosystem.

Why Build on Sui?

The Sui network is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain designed for scalability, speed, and security. For a protocol like Magma Finance, Sui offers several key advantages:

Unparalleled Speed: Sui’s unique architecture enables near-instant transaction finality, ensuring a seamless trading experience for users.

Low Fees: Sui’s efficient consensus mechanism keeps transaction costs low, making it accessible to traders and liquidity providers of all sizes.

High Throughput: Sui can handle thousands of transactions per second, making it ideal for high-volume DeFi applications.

Developer-Friendly: Sui’s Move programming language and robust tooling make it easy to build and deploy innovative DeFi protocols.

Growing Ecosystem: As a rapidly expanding blockchain, Sui offers Magma Finance the opportunity to be a first-mover in a thriving ecosystem.



By building on Sui, Magma Finance is positioned to leverage these cutting-edge features to deliver a superior trading experience, attract deep liquidity, and foster a strong community.

The Evolution of DEXs: From Fragmentation to Collaboration

Decentralized exchanges have come a long way since the early days of DeFi. Platforms like Uniswap and SushiSwap introduced automated market-making (AMM) mechanisms, enabling users to trade assets without intermediaries. However, as the DeFi ecosystem grew, so did its challenges:

Liquidity Fragmentation: Liquidity is often spread thin across multiple platforms, leading to inefficiencies and higher slippage.

Misaligned Incentives: Traditional AMMs struggle to balance the needs of liquidity providers (LPs), traders, and token holders.

Unsustainable Tokenomics: Many protocols rely on inflationary token emissions to attract users, which can erode long-term value.



To address these challenges, a new wave of DEXs leveraging the ve(3,3) model has emerged. Protocols like Velodrome, Aerodrome, and Thena have demonstrated the power of this model, fostering deep liquidity, aligned incentives, and strong communities.

What is ve(3,3)?

The ve(3,3) model is a new approach to decentralized exchange design, combining vote-escrowed governance with game theory principles to create a self-reinforcing ecosystem.

How it works:

ve (Vote-Escrowed): Users lock their tokens to receive veTokens, granting them governance power and enhanced rewards.

(3,3): A reference to game theory, where cooperation between stakeholders (traders, LPs, and token holders) leads to optimal outcomes for all participants.

Key Benefits of ve(3,3):

Deep Liquidity: Long-term token locking attracts concentrated liquidity, reducing slippage and improving trading efficiency.

Aligned Incentives: The model ensures that LPs, traders, and token holders all benefit from the protocol’s success.

Sustainable Tokenomics: Fee sharing and controlled emissions create a sustainable revenue stream for participants.

Community Governance: veToken holders can direct emissions to their preferred pools, ensuring liquidity is allocated where it’s needed most.

Magma Finance: The ve(3,3) DEX on Sui

Building on the success of ve(3,3) pioneers like Velodrome, Aerodrome, and Thena, Magma Finance is bringing this innovative model to the Sui network.

What Sets Magma Apart?

Native ve(3,3) Implementation: Magma Finance leverages the proven ve(3,3) model to create a sustainable and efficient liquidity ecosystem on Sui.

User-Centric Design: Magma is designed with a focus on simplicity and accessibility, offering an intuitive interface for traders and LPs.

Community-Driven Governance: Magma empowers its community through vote-escrowed governance, ensuring the protocol evolves in line with user needs.

Cross-Chain Potential: While Magma is native to Sui, its architecture is designed to support cross-chain liquidity and interoperability in the future.

Magma Finance's Growth and TVL Expansion

Since its launch, Magma Finance has demonstrated strong adoption and liquidity growth. The protocol has attracted increasing participation from liquidity providers, with Total Value Locked (TVL) showing significant expansion over the past weeks.

As of February 16, 2025, Magma Finance reached $2,000,000 in TVL.

By February 21, 2025, the protocol’s TVL surged to $3,700,000.

This rapid increase in liquidity highlights the confidence of users and investors in Magma Finance’s model and its role in the growing Sui DeFi ecosystem. The accelerating TVL growth suggests an increasing number of market participants are committing to the platform, positioning it as a leading liquidity hub on Sui.

The Magma Vision: A Collaborative Future

Magma Finance is more than just a DEX—it’s a community-driven liquidity hub designed to fuel the growth of the Sui ecosystem. By combining the proven ve(3,3) model with Sui’s cutting-edge technology, Magma is poised to become a cornerstone of DeFi on Sui.

Our Commitment:

Sustainability: Magma is built to last, with tokenomics designed to minimize inflation and maximize long-term value.

Innovation: We’re constantly exploring new ways to enhance the protocol and deliver value to our users.

Community: Magma is powered by its community, and we’re committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem.



As of the current release, the protocol has attracted more than $2,000,000 of Total Value Locked.

Press Contact:

Louise

ops@magmafinance.io

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Magma. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bad03c54-528d-4ee4-8655-ce50602c4df2