Exabits Partners with GAIB to Simplify AI Access with New Cloud Infrastructure Through Tokenized Compute Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exabits , the compute baselayer transforming GPU (graphic processing unit) clusters for enterprises and a supplier to decentralized cloud compute companies, and GAIB, the first economic layer for AI and compute financialization, creating a new type of yield bearing assets backed by real AI demands, today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize how GPU infrastructure is acquired, scaled, and monetized. By combining Exabits’ high-performance AI compute technology with GAIB’s tokenized GPU investment platform, this partnership will unlock new capital flows, expand GPU accessibility, and provide investors with a direct stake in the growing AI compute economy.

The collaboration addresses a critical challenge in AI and cloud computing—the high cost and limited access to high-performance GPUs. With demand for AI compute skyrocketing, Exabits and GAIB are introducing a scalable investment model that allows institutions, enterprises, and investors to participate in the growth of AI compute infrastructure through tokenized GPU assets.

Transforming GPU Compute into a High-Value Investment Asset

GPUs are the core infrastructure powering AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing, yet access remains concentrated among a few large cloud providers. The Exabits-GAIB partnership introduces a new financial model that enables:

Investors gain fractional ownership and earn returns tied to real-world GPU utilization. Cloud Compute Expansion: Exabits will scale its AI-ready GPU infrastructure , supplying more compute power to enterprises, DeSci, gaming, and AI-driven industries .

Exabits will scale its , supplying more . New Liquidity Channels: GAIB’s tokenization model and DeFi-based financial instruments enable Exabits to scale more efficiently without relying solely on traditional capital-raising methods.



"The AI industry is experiencing an unprecedented demand for compute power, but access remains costly and centralized," said Dr Hoansoo Lee, Co-Founder of Exabits. "By tokenizing GPU assets with GAIB, we’re introducing a new investment model that allows institutional and retail investors to participate in AI’s explosive growth while expanding our infrastructure to meet market needs."

"GAIB is building the AiFi economy, which signifies a paradigm shift in how we perceive and utilize computational resources, particularly in the context of artificial intelligence and machine learning., and this partnership with Exabits provides additional support for our vision," said Kony, CEO of GAIB. "We’re making GPU investments more accessible, liquid, and scalable—bridging the gap between capital markets and the AI revolution."

How the Partnership Works

GPU and Their Yield Tokenization: Transforming Compute Assets into Tradable Financial Products

Exabits will acquire GPUs through GAIB’s tokenization platform, enabling investors to own a stake in real-world AI compute infrastructure.

Identify GPUs for tokenization, ensure transparent asset registration, and deploy them into enterprise-ready cloud compute networks. GAIB’s Role: Develop tokenization protocols, create GPU-based investment products, and manage regulatory compliance.

Unlocking New Investment Opportunities in AI Compute

The partnership will provide global investors direct access to GPU-powered cloud infrastructure through structured financial products.

Establishes hardware procurement needs, enables fractional GPU ownership, and integrates with GAIB’s capital injection models. GAIB: Provides a transparent investment ledger, implements a yield-bearing mechanism that allows investors to earn passive income simply by holding the asset and ensures regulatory compliance.

Liquidity & Scaling: Expanding AI Infrastructure Without Traditional Funding Barriers

By leveraging GAIB’s financial instruments, Exabits can scale its GPU infrastructure faster, reducing dependence on traditional VC or debt financing.

Provides real-time GPU utilization and ROI insights, ensuring investors benefit from tokenized GPU revenues. GAIB: Facilitates buying, selling, and staking of GPU-backed tokens, creating a liquid investment market for AI compute assets.

Enterprise-Grade Cloud Infrastructure for AI Innovation

Exabits’ cloud platform will power GAIB’s compute offerings, allowing enterprises to access AI-ready infrastructure at scale.

Why This Matters: The Future of AI Compute is an Investable Asset

This partnership is a breakthrough for AI, institutional investors, and the compute economy:

✔ For Investors: A new way to earn yield from real, high-demand AI compute assets.

✔ For Enterprises: Scalable, high-performance AI infrastructure without pure reliance on traditional cloud providers.

✔ For the AI Industry: A more efficient, market-driven model for GPU access and scaling.

Join the AI Compute Revolution

The Exabits-GAIB partnership sets a new precedent for how AI infrastructure is funded, scaled, and monetized. As demand for AI compute accelerates, this collaboration will ensure that GPU access is no longer a bottleneck but an investment opportunity for enterprises, investors, and the broader AI ecosystem.

For more information on how to participate, visit: www.exabits.xyz or https://www.gaib.ai/

About Exabits

Exabits is the baselayer for AI compute, providing high-performance cloud infrastructure to enterprises, researchers, and developers. Through proprietary technology and GPU tokenization, Exabits is redefining the future of AI, DeSci, and machine learning compute.

About GAIB

GAIB is the first economic layer for AI compute, creating a new type of yield bearing assets backed by real AI demands. It tokenizes enterprise-grade GPUs and their yields, creating a decentralized liquid market for GPU financing, addressing the growing demand for high-performance computing while giving investors direct exposure to GPU assets. The platform enables a variety of DeFi use cases to be on top, including GPU backed stablecoins, lending and borrowing, options and futures, and various structured products.

Contact:

Exabits

contact@exabits.ai

GAIB

contact@gaib.ai

Press Contact: Ari

ari@reblonde.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Exabits. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9df3469-8ff4-46dc-a833-a2ed57a84953