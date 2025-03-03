XRP News: XCAT Memecoin Presale Goes Live on BlocScale Launchpad, Making History as the First Token Sale on XRP’s Native Launchpad

LIJA, Malta, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlocScale, the first-ever IDO launchpad built on the XRP Ledger, has officially onboarded XCAT Memecoin for their $XCAT presale round . This milestone cements BlocScale’s role as the go-to platform for decentralized fundraising on XRP ledger, providing projects with the infrastructure needed to launch and thrive within the XRP ecosystem.





For the first time in XRP Ledger’s history, a launchpad has facilitated the presale of a project, allowing investors to participate seamlessly with trustline automation and instant liquidity. This signals a major shift in XRP’s growth, positioning the XRP ledger as a competitive hub for token launches, just like Ethereum, Solana, and BSC.

XCAT Presale: A New Chapter for XRP Memecoins

XCAT Memecoin is the first project to launch on BlocScale Launchpad , and it’s presale marks the beginning of a new era of asset tokenization on XRPL. XCAT project aims to bring the community-driven spirit of memecoins to XRP, leveraging the XRP ledger low fees and fast transactions.

XCAT Presale Details

Start Time: March 3, 2025

End Time: March 28, 2025

Min Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 15,000 XRP

Hard Cap: 30,000 XRP



Join the $XCAT Pre Sale Round Now: https://www.blocscale.com/xcat

For investors, the XCAT presale is an opportunity to get in early on one of the first-ever memecoins launching on the Blocscale native launchpad.

Why This is a Big Moment for XRP

Historically, XRP Ledger has lacked a structured platform for new projects to raise funds, which has resulted in fewer tokens being launched compared to blockchains like Ethereum and Solana.

With BlocScale now facilitating presales and project onboarding, this changes the game entirely. New projects now have a trusted launchpad to gain exposure, raise capital, and build communities, all while utilizing XRP’s superior transaction speed and efficiency.

BlocScale Seed Round is Now Open – A Rare Opportunity for Early Investors

The $BLOC Seed Round is now live, offering investors an exclusive chance to acquire $BLOC tokens and have an ownership of the platform that is set to transform the XRP Ecosystem.

$BLOC Seed Sale Details:

Seed Allocation: 10,000,000 BLOC

Soft Cap: 50,000 XRP

Hard Cap: 200,000 XRP

Min Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 20,000 XRP

Join the BlocScale $BLOC Seed Sale Now: https://www.blocscale.com/blocsale

Final Thoughts: A New Era for XRP and BlocScale

With XCAT Memecoin’s presale now live, BlocScale has officially become the first XRP-native launchpad to host a token sale. This is a historic milestone that marks a turning point for the XRP ecosystem, unlocking new possibilities for Web3 projects, memecoins, and real-world asset tokenization.

