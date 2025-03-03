Divestment of Energy & Marine business completed

In continuation of company announcement no. 39/2024 of 1 July 2024 regarding the divestment of Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S’s Energy & Marine business to Gard Marine & Energy Insurance (Europe) AS, Alm. Brand Group is pleased to announce that the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the business transfer. The sale of the Energy & Marine business has been completed today.

Alm. Brand Group still expects to distribute DKK 1.6 billion related to the divestment of the Energy & Marine business. This distribution is expected to take place in the form of share buyback to be initiated soon after closing of the transaction.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Media Relations Manager

Mikkel Luplau Schmidt

Mobile no. +45 2052 3883

