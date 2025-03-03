FTI Consulting Strengthens Strategic Communications Segment in France with the Appointment of Géraldine Amiel as Senior Managing Director

PARIS, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Géraldine Amiel as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.

Ms. Amiel, who is based in Paris, is a strategic communications expert and a former journalist. She joins from FGS Global, where she founded and led the firm’s Paris bureau. During her tenure, she advised clients on activism defense, litigation, and corporate and crisis communications. Prior to FGS Global, Ms. Amiel was the Paris bureau chief at Bloomberg, where she managed a newsroom of more than 25 journalists. She also held senior positions at Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal and was the Paris correspondent for CNBC.

At FTI Consulting, Ms. Amiel will work across multiple practice areas to provide strategic counsel to clients facing complex financial and reputational challenges. Her appointment underscores FTI Consulting’s commitment to strengthening its leadership in high-stakes corporate, crisis and litigation communications across the French market and regionally in EMEA.

“Géraldine is an exceptional strategic communications advisor with a proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams,” said Mark McCall, Global Head of Strategic Communications at FTI Consulting. “Her extensive experience advising on complex financial and corporate matters, combined with her deep understanding of the media landscape, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and support clients navigating critical issues both across Europe and globally.”

Guillaume Granier, Head of Strategic Communications in France at FTI Consulting, added, “I am delighted that Géraldine has joined our team in France, where she will leverage her first-rate experience and dynamism to the benefit of our clients. Géraldine brings exceptional expertise in managing complex situations with high reputational stakes, which will complement our current capabilities. Géraldine's arrival is a further step in the ambitious development of FTI Consulting in France and throughout the EMEA region.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Amiel said, “It is a privilege to join such a leading and respected advisory firm like FTI Consulting. I’m honoured by Mark and Guillaume’s trust and look forward to working with FTI Consulting’s teams to support clients in complex situations and help them achieve their ambitions. France’s corporate environment has proven quite challenging over recent years, presenting both risks but also great opportunities.”

