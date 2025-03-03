Shiprock Capital announces new Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiprock Capital Management Limited (“Shiprock”), a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations, has announced that Gavinish Sangha has joined as Chief Operating Officer.

Gav has over 17 years of experience spanning fund accounting, corporate accounting, operations, and treasury management; he joins Shiprock from Fidera Group, where he was Finance Director. He holds an MsC in Financial Risk Management from Birkbeck College, University of London, a BSC in Mathematical Sciences from the University of Birmingham and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Frederick Schroder, CEO at Shiprock, said, “We are delighted that Gav is joining us; he has extensive credit experience both in developed and emerging markets across the liquidity spectrum and will be central to our ongoing institutionalisation of the firm.”

Gavinish Sangha, COO at Shiprock, added, “I am very glad to be joining Shiprock, which has combined best-in-class operational infrastructure and performance with exceptional pedigree. I look forward to contributing to Shiprock’s continued success.”

About Shiprock:

Shiprock Capital Management is a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations. Founded at the beginning of 2023, it is one of the fastest-growing managers in the space.

Contact:

info@shiprock.co.uk