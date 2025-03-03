|Company announcement no. 10 2025
03/03/2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 9
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 9:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|50,000
|233.7298
|11,686,490
|24/02/2025
|5,000
|235.6691
|1,178,346
|25/02/2025
|5,000
|236.7242
|1,183,621
|26/02/2025
|5,000
|241.9445
|1,209,723
|27/02/2025
|5,000
|243.3454
|1,216,727
|28/02/2025
|5,000
|241.1500
|1,205,750
|Total accumulated over week 9
|25,000
|239.7666
|5,994,166
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|75,000
|235.7421
|17,680,656
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.009% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
