Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Industry Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $37.7 Billion by 2030 - Push for Faster Time-to-Market Accelerates Demand

The global market for Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification was valued at US$37.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$48.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030.



From materials testing to final product certification, every part of an aerospace system must be inspected and validated to guarantee performance under extreme conditions. Similarly, in the life sciences sector, TIC services are indispensable for the development and approval of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology products.

These industries are highly regulated, and compliance with global standards is not only mandatory but crucial for patient safety, product efficacy, and market approval. The aerospace and life sciences sectors both operate under some of the strictest regulations globally, making TIC services a cornerstone for safeguarding lives, promoting innovation, and maintaining public trust.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Aerospace & Life Sciences?



The growth in the aerospace and life sciences TIC market is being driven by several key factors, reflecting increasing safety demands, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements. One of the primary drivers is the growing complexity of products and systems in both industries. In aerospace, the development of advanced materials, lighter yet stronger components, and the advent of space tourism are pushing the demand for more sophisticated testing and inspection methods. As technology in aircraft and spacecraft evolves, especially with the increasing use of composites and additive manufacturing, the need for advanced TIC services to ensure safety and performance is rising.

Additionally, heightened global safety standards and stricter regulations from agencies such as the FAA and EASA are making TIC services more integral to the aerospace supply chain. In the life sciences sector, the demand for TIC services is growing due to the increasing complexity of medical devices, the rise of biologics and gene therapies, and the expansion of personalized medicine. As these products require specialized testing, particularly in terms of biocompatibility and efficacy, life sciences companies are relying more on TIC services to navigate the complex regulatory landscape.

Moreover, the stringent regulatory scrutiny from agencies such as the FDA and EMA, combined with the globalization of the life sciences market, means that companies must ensure compliance with multiple regulatory bodies across different regions. The push for continuous innovation, along with the pressure to bring new drugs and medical devices to market faster, is also accelerating the demand for advanced testing and certification. Lastly, the increasing awareness around sustainability and the environmental impact of these industries has led to more rigorous testing for eco-friendly materials and processes, further driving the growth of TIC services in both aerospace and life sciences.



How Do Testing, Inspection, and Certification Processes Work in Aerospace & Life Sciences?



The processes of testing, inspection, and certification in aerospace and life sciences follow meticulous and structured procedures, tailored to the specific needs of each industry. In aerospace, testing involves subjecting materials, components, and full systems to extreme conditions to assess their performance and durability. This includes fatigue testing, thermal and vibration testing, and electromagnetic compatibility testing, which simulate the harsh environments aircraft and spacecraft will face. Inspection, on the other hand, involves continuous quality checks during the manufacturing process, including non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques such as X-ray, ultrasound, and magnetic particle inspection.

Certification comes after these rigorous testing and inspection phases, ensuring that all components meet the required safety and performance standards set by regulatory bodies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). In life sciences, the TIC process is similarly rigorous but adapted to the specific needs of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology products.

Testing in this sector includes clinical trials for drugs, biocompatibility tests for medical devices, and stability testing for pharmaceuticals to ensure efficacy and safety over time. Inspection ensures that manufacturing processes adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and that facilities are compliant with international standards. Certification, granted by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is essential for bringing life-saving products to market.











Report Scope



The report analyzes the Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the In-House Testing, Inspection, and Certification segment, which is expected to reach US$32.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Outsourced Testing, Inspection, and Certification segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $9.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $10.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments

Sourcing (In-House, Outsourced)

Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification, Other Service Types)

Application (Medical & Life Sciences, Aerospace)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Safety Regulations Propel Growth in Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

Increasing Aerospace Innovations Expand the Need for Advanced Testing and Certification Services

Rising Demand for Biocompatibility Testing Drives Market Growth in the Life Sciences Sector

Advancements in Aerospace Materials Spur Demand for Specialized Inspection and Certification Services

Here`s the Story: Growing Complexity of Medical Devices Generates Demand for Rigorous Testing and Inspection

Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Systems in Aerospace Strengthens Business Case for Advanced Certification Protocols

Rising Focus on Patient Safety in Life Sciences Spurs Adoption of Comprehensive Testing and Validation Services

Shift Towards Sustainable Aviation Fuels and Green Technologies Throws the Spotlight on New Certification Requirements

Here`s How the Expansion of Space Exploration Drives Demand for Specialized Aerospace Testing and Certification

Growth in Personalized Medicine and Biotechnology Expands Market for Life Sciences Testing and Inspection Services

Increased Focus on Cybersecurity in Aerospace and Medical Devices Drives Growth in Digital Inspection and Certification

Push for Faster Time-to-Market Accelerates Demand for Streamlined Testing and Certification Processes

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 33 major companies featured in this Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification market report include:

ALS Ltd.

Applus+

Bureau Veritas

DNV GL

Element Material Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek

MISTRAS

SGS

TUV NORD

TUV Rheinland

TUV SUD

UL

