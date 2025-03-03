2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Robust Chemical Consumption to Benefit Demand for Furandicarboxylic Acid, Increasing Use of FDCA in Pharmaceutical Applications

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) was valued at US$548.9 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$794.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) is emerging as a pivotal bio-based chemical due to its potential to replace petrochemical-based materials in numerous applications. Derived from renewable resources such as plant carbohydrates, FDCA offers a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemicals. One of the most notable applications of FDCA is in the production of polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a polymer that can substitute for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in plastic bottles and packaging. PEF boasts superior barrier properties and biodegradability compared to PET, positioning FDCA as a key player in the move towards more sustainable packaging solutions.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the FDCA Market?



The growth in the FDCA market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing regulatory support for sustainable materials, and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Innovations in catalytic processes and alternative feedstocks are enhancing large-scale FDCA production feasibility. Regulatory frameworks promoting the use of renewable and biodegradable materials are encouraging FDCA adoption across various industries.

Rising consumer awareness about the environmental impact of plastic waste is boosting demand for sustainable packaging solutions, further driving the FDCA market. The versatility of FDCA in producing high-performance polymers for diverse applications, from packaging to textiles, is expanding its market potential. Strategic partnerships and investments in research and development are also crucial in advancing the FDCA sector, ensuring its growth and significance in the shift towards a sustainable future.



What Are the Key Technologies Behind FDCA Production?



FDCA production involves the catalytic conversion of biomass-derived carbohydrates, like fructose, through various chemical processes. Typically, fructose is dehydrated to produce 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), which is then oxidized to form FDCA. Technological advancements in catalytic processes have significantly improved the efficiency and yield of FDCA production.

Enzymatic methods are also being explored, offering advantages in specificity and environmental impact. Moreover, integrated biorefinery approaches that co-produce FDCA with other bio-based chemicals are being developed to enhance the economic viability of biomass utilization.



How Are Trends and Innovations Shaping the FDCA Sector?



Current trends in the FDCA sector highlight a focus on sustainability and innovation. Researchers are investigating new feedstocks and catalysts to improve production efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Developing scalable and robust production processes is a priority, with several pilot and demonstration plants being established globally.

Collaborations between industry and academia are accelerating the commercialization of FDCA and its derivatives. The drive towards a circular economy is increasing interest in FDCA-based materials due to their potential for recycling and reduced fossil resource dependence. Innovations in polymer chemistry are expanding FDCA applications beyond packaging, into textiles, coatings, and adhesives.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AstaTech, Inc., AVA Biochem AG, Avantium N.V., Carbone Scientific CO.,LTD, Chemsky (shanghai) International Co.,Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $548.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $794 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA): Adding Sustainability Punch to Spectrum of Industries

FDCA Synthesis Approaches

FDCA: Commercial Production & Challenges

Delving into Primary Applications of 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid

2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid Market Sets Eyes on Effervescent Growth Ahead: Global Prospects & Outlook

Factors Unlocking Valuable Opportunities for 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Weighs on Expansion of 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid Ecosystem

Market to Remain Unaffected by Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Analysis by Application

World 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market by Application (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for PET Application, Polyamides Application, Polycarbonates Application, Plasticizers Application, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market by Region (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2023-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Regulatory-Led Impetus to 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific

Competitive Scenario

2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Navigating the New Normal: From Pandemic to Endemic COVID-19 and Beyond

Finding a Way to Steer the Inflation Challenge: A Global Economic Perspective

Global Oil Prices Remain Nervous Amid Acute Geopolitical Uncertainty & Tensions that Heighten Threat of Market Shocks

Recent Market Activity

Influencer Market Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pulsating Trends Adding Velocity to 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid Market

2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid: A Key Precursor for Sustainable Monomer and Polymer Synthesis

Advances in FDCA Production and Its Bio-Based Applications

Unabated & Unrelenting Use of Plastics across Industries, Despite the Growing Urgency of Plastic Pollution, to Sustain Demand for PET Products Driving Growth of FDCA Market

Notable Impetus from PET Plastic Production

Regulatory Push to Deal with Traditional Plastic Menace

Strong Demand for Flexible Packaging to Support Market Growth

A Major Application Area for PET Films, Flexible Packaging & Its Strong Demand Patterns Opens a Parallel Avenue for Growth in Downstream Processing

Rising Concerns for Minimizing Carbon Emission Levels Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly PET Packaging Technologies

Innovative Development of Recyclable PET/F Polymer Incorporating Furandicarboxylic Acid for the Packaging Industry

Rising Popularity of PEF (Polyethylene Furanoate)

Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Flexible Packaging

Flexible Packaging for Healthcare Market Breakdown by End-Use (in %)

Plastic Packaging for Pharma Products

Green Synthesis of 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid Superpolymers: A Sustainable Solution for High-Performance Packaging Materials

Robust Demand for Processed Foods Drives Use of Bio-Based PET Films in Food Packaging Applications

The Massive Processed Food Industry Offers Opportunities on a Platter for the Use of Bio-Based PET Film in Food Packaging Applications

Sustained Rise in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Fuel Growth

Demand for Fresh and Safe Food Drives Innovations in High Barrier Films

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand for Flexible PET Packaging

Global Snack Foods Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Pandemic-Induced Changes Impact Packaging Market

Sustainable Packaging of Food Products Continues to be Relevant

The Potential of Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) in Beverage Packaging

Packaging Solutions for the Beverage Industry

Global Beverage Packaging Market by Type (in %)

Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market Breakdown (in %) by Product

Global Wine Packaging Market by Packaging Type (in %)

Sustainability Wave for Furandicarboxylic Acid in Chemical Industry

Robust Chemical Consumption to Benefit Demand for Furandicarboxylic Acid

Increasing Use of FDCA in Pharmaceutical Applications

Advances in Bio-based Polymers: The Role of Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) in Textile Printing

World Textile Printing Market by Geographic Region - Annual Production in Million Square Meters for Years 2024, 2027 & 2030

Market Prices of 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid to Exhibit Upward Trend Ahead

2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid Market: Speed-Breakers Hindering Momentum

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 40 major companies featured in this 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market report include:

AstaTech, Inc.

AVA Biochem AG

Avantium N.V.

Carbone Scientific CO.,LTD

Chemsky (shanghai) International Co.,Ltd.

R&D Synbias Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

LGC Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jynivc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment