Vietnam Cotton Towels Export Research 2025-2034 - Why Global Textile Giants Should Invest in Vietnam's Growing Manufacturing Hub

According to the analysis, Vietnam's towel manufacturing industry has developed rapidly in recent years. This is mainly due to the competitiveness of Vietnam's labor costs and the transfer of international textile and clothing industries. Vietnam's home textile industry chain is becoming more and more complete - and it is gradually becoming an important base for international brands to layout. In addition, the Vietnamese government is also actively promoting the development of the textile industry and increasing investment and support for the textile industry.



Vietnam's textile market is mainly driven by exports and has become an important part of the global textile industry chain. It is a major OEM manufacturing site for textiles and clothing, and an important export base for the global home textile manufacturing industry. In 2024, Vietnam's textile and clothing industry exports exceeded US$44 billion.



According to the data, the total export value of Vietnam's cotton towels reached US$294 million in 2023. In 2024, international market demand continued to grow. From January to November, the cumulative export value of Vietnam's cotton towels was close to US$280 million. It is expected that Vietnam's cotton towel exports will continue to rise in the next few years.



According to the analysis, the United States, Japan, South Korea, China and other countries are currently the main export destinations for Vietnamese cotton towels. Japan and South Korea are the main export markets for Vietnamese cotton towels. According to the analysis, the top three export destinations for Vietnamese cotton towels from 2021 to 2024 are Japan, South Korea and the United States. The main companies importing cotton towels from Vietnam include SONGWOL INTERNATIONAL CO LTD, YAMAUCHI CO LTD, HOUEI CO LTD and other companies. Vietnamese cotton towel exporters include local Vietnamese companies and foreign-funded companies in the Vietnamese market.



Overall, the export volume of Vietnamese cotton towels has gradually increased, and the main export markets include the United States, South Korea, Japan and other regions. According to the analysis, Vietnam's textiles are competitive in the international market due to their low production costs. It is expected that as Vietnam's position in global trade improves, the export volume of Vietnamese cotton towels is expected to continue to grow.



The analyst recommends that global textile and clothing industry chain companies should investigate the Vietnamese market as soon as possible and prepare for the layout of the Vietnamese market.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Cotton Towels in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Cotton Towels in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Cotton Towels in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Cotton Towels in Vietnam (January-November 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Cotton Towels in Vietnam (January-November 2024)

Average Export Price of Cotton Towels in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations and Supply Volume of Vietnam's Cotton Towels Export Market

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Cotton Towels in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Buyers of Cotton Towels in Vietnam and Their Import Volumes

How to Find International Distributors and International End Users of Cotton Towels Exports in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Cotton Towels Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Export of Cotton Towels in Vietnam (2025-2034)

List of Chapters



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Cotton Towels Exports Market



2 Analysis of Cotton Towels Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Cotton Towels in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Cotton Towels in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Cotton Towels in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Cotton Towels in Vietnam

2.2 Major Exports Destinations of Vietnam's Cotton Towels



3 Analysis of Major Export Destinations of Vietnam's Cotton Towels (2021-2024)

3.1 Japan

3.1.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Cotton Towels Export Volume and Value to Japan

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.2 South Korea

3.2.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Cotton Towels Export Volume and Value to South Korea

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.3 United States

3.3.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Cotton Towels Export Volume and Value to United States

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.4 China

3.5 Hong Kong (China)

3.6 Taiwan(China)



4 Analysis of Major BUYERS in the Export Market of Cotton Towels in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 SONGWOL INTERNATIONAL CO LTD

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Cotton Towels Imports from Vietnam

4.2 YAMAUCHI CO LTD

4.3 HOUEI CO LTD

4.4 Importer 4

4.5 Importer 5

4.6 Importer 6

4.7 Importer 7

4.8 Importer 8

4.9 Importer 9

4.10 Importer 10



5 Analysis of Major SUPPLIERS in the Export Market of Cotton Towels in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 SONG WOL VINA JSC

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Cotton Towels Exports

5.2 VIETNAM DADONG COMPANY LIMITED

5.3 VIETNAM DADONG CO LTD

5.4 Exporter 4

5.5 Exporter 5

5.6 Exporter 6

5.7 Exporter 7

5.8 Exporter 8

5.9 Exporter 9

5.10 Exporter 10



6. Monthly Analysis of Cotton Towels Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Cotton Towels Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Cotton Towels Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Export of Cotton Towels in Vietnam, 2025-2034

