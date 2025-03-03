Assessing the $99.5 Billion Train Industry, 2025-2034: Increasing Adoption of Automated Train Systems Worldwide

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Train Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global train market size reached approximately USD 71.82 billion in 2024. Aided by the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable modes of transportation and the growing investment in rail infrastructure across various regions, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 99.5 billion by 2034.



Trains represent one of the most sustainable and cost-effective means of transportation, offering significant benefits in terms of capacity, energy efficiency, and environmental impact. With growing concerns over carbon emissions and increasing traffic congestion in urban areas, governments and private companies worldwide are investing heavily in upgrading and expanding rail infrastructure to meet future transportation demands.



The train market encompasses several types, including passenger trains, freight trains, high-speed trains, metro systems, and light rail vehicles. The increasing shift towards green transportation solutions, along with the rise of smart cities, has accelerated the adoption of modern and technologically advanced trains globally. Further, the expansion of rail networks in emerging economies and the rising demand for high-speed rail services are key factors driving the growth of the market.



One of the primary factors driving the train market growth is the increasing investment in rail infrastructure. Governments across the world are prioritising the development and modernisation of railway networks to meet the growing demand for efficient transportation systems. Investments in rail infrastructure include the construction of new rail lines, the upgrade of existing tracks, and the development of high-speed rail corridors.



For instance, in Europe and Asia, countries like France, Germany, China, and Japan have made significant investments in high-speed rail networks to reduce travel times and improve connectivity between major cities. High-speed trains, such as France's TGV and Japan's Shinkansen, have revolutionised intercity travel by offering faster, more efficient alternatives to air and road transport.



In addition to high-speed rail, metro and light rail systems are gaining traction in urban areas as cities face increasing challenges related to traffic congestion, pollution, and urban sprawl. Metro systems and light rail vehicles provide efficient public transportation options, reducing the reliance on cars and contributing to lower carbon emissions. With the growing trend of urbanisation, cities in regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America are investing in expanding their metro and light rail networks to accommodate the rising demand for public transportation.



As per the train market analysis, the development of smart railways, equipped with digital technologies such as real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated train control systems, is gaining momentum. These technologies improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of rail operations, further enhancing the appeal of trains as a sustainable mode of transport.



The rising global emphasis on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. Rail transport is considered one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transportation, producing far fewer emissions per passenger or ton of freight compared to road and air travel. This has led to increased government support for rail projects as part of broader efforts to combat climate change and promote green transportation.



One of the notable train market trends is the adoption of electric trains. Trains powered by electric or hybrid propulsion systems are playing a key role in the transition towards greener transportation. Electric trains, which generate zero emissions at the point of use, are increasingly being adopted in regions with established rail networks and access to renewable energy sources. In countries like the UK, Germany, and Sweden, governments are working towards electrifying their rail networks to reduce their reliance on diesel-powered trains and lower their overall carbon footprint.



In addition to electrification, advancements in hydrogen-powered trains are creating new opportunities for green rail transport. Hydrogen trains, which emit only water vapour, offer a sustainable alternative to diesel trains, particularly on non-electrified tracks. Companies such as Alstom and Siemens are at the forefront of developing hydrogen-powered trains, with pilot projects already underway in several European countries. These initiatives are expected to play a critical role in the decarbonisation of rail transport, particularly in regions where electrification is not feasible due to geographic or economic constraints.



One of the key developments in the market is the increasing adoption of automated train systems. Automated trains, which operate with minimal human intervention, offer several advantages, including improved safety, increased operational efficiency, and reduced labour costs. Metro systems in cities like Dubai, Singapore, and Copenhagen have already implemented fully automated train systems, and the trend is expected to expand to other regions as cities look for ways to optimise their public transportation systems, consequently driving up the train market share.



Market Segmentation



The global market for train can be divided based on distribution channel and region.



Market Breakup by Distribution

Online

Offline

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global train market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Amtrak Corporation

Deutsche Bahn AG

SNCF Group

East Japan Railway Company

Italian State Railways

OBB Group

Via Rail Canada Inc.

Korea Railroad Corporation

Central Japan Railway Company

Greater Anglia

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $72.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $99.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prun5n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.