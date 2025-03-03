Analysis of Argentina's $1.43 Billion Agricultural Machinery Market, 2025-2034: Tech Advancements, Govt Support, and the Rising Need for Sustainable Farming Practices

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Agricultural Machinery Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Argentina agricultural machinery market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2025 and 2034. Aided by rapid technological advancements and the increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2034.



As a major agricultural hub in South America, Argentina plays a pivotal role in the global food supply chain, producing crops such as soybeans, corn, and wheat. With the growing demand for sustainable and productive farming solutions, the Argentina agricultural machinery market is flourishing.



The market is buoyed by Argentina's efforts to modernise its agricultural practices in response to challenges such as labour shortages, climate variability, and global competition. Farmers are increasingly recognising the importance of mechanisation in achieving higher yields, reducing production costs, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.



Agriculture is a cornerstone of Argentina's economy, accounting for a substantial portion of exports. As global demand for food continues to rise, the pressure to maximise agricultural output has intensified. The adoption of machinery such as high-performance tractors, combine harvesters, and planters is enabling farmers to meet both domestic consumption and international export demands effectively. This is accelerating the Argentina agricultural machinery market development.



The Argentine government has introduced various policies and programmes to encourage the mechanisation of agriculture. Subsidies, tax benefits, and low-interest financing schemes are making modern machinery more accessible, particularly for small and medium-scale farmers. These initiatives aim to enhance productivity, ensure food security, and support the agricultural sector's economic growth, thereby driving the Argentina agricultural machinery market growth.



Innovations in agricultural technology, such as GPS-enabled tractors, autonomous machinery, and drones, are revolutionising farming in Argentina. Precision farming techniques are becoming more prevalent, allowing farmers to monitor soil health, optimise irrigation, and apply fertilisers more accurately. These advancements reduce waste, enhance resource efficiency, and significantly boost crop yields. This is creating a favourable Argentina agricultural machinery market outlook.



The market is witnessing a growing interest in autonomous agricultural machinery, such as self-driving tractors and robotic harvesters. These machines offer unparalleled efficiency and precision, making them ideal for large-scale farming operations. Though still in the early stages, this trend is favourably shaping the Argentina agricultural machinery market dynamics as technology becomes more accessible.



Drones equipped with cameras and sensors are becoming indispensable tools in monitoring crop health, assessing soil conditions, and identifying pest infestations. Combined with IoT devices, they provide real-time data to farmers, enabling proactive decision-making. This integration of drones and IoT is fostering a more data-driven approach to farming, enhancing overall efficiency. This is one of the key Argentina agricultural machinery market trends.



The growth of local manufacturing capabilities is a notable trend in the market. Domestic companies are producing equipment tailored to the unique needs of Argentine farmers, such as machinery designed for specific crops or soil types. This reduces reliance on imports, lowers costs, and boosts the local economy. This is expected to increase the Argentina agricultural machinery market revenue in the forecast period.



As machinery becomes more complex, the demand for robust after-sales services, including maintenance, repair, and training, is rising. Companies are focusing on establishing strong service networks to support farmers in optimising machinery usage and extending its lifespan.



The Argentina agricultural machinery market value is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by technological advancements, government support, and the rising need for sustainable farming practices. While challenges such as high costs and economic fluctuations persist, the market's growth trajectory remains strong due to the increasing adoption of modern farming solutions. As Argentina continues to modernise its agricultural sector, the role of advanced machinery will be pivotal in enhancing productivity and ensuring the country's position as a leading global agricultural producer.

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Argentina agricultural machinery market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Argentina

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Agricultural Machinery Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Agricultural Machinery Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Agricultural Machinery Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Agricultural Machinery Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Argentina Agricultural Machinery Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Argentina Agricultural Machinery Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Argentina Agricultural Machinery Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Argentina Agricultural Machinery Market by Product Type

7.1 Tractors

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.1.3 Breakup by Engine Power

7.1.3.1 Less than 4HP

7.1.3.2 41 to 1 HP

7.1.3.3 11 to 15 HP

7.1.3.4 More than 15 HP

7.2 Harvesting Machinery

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2.3 Breakup by Type

7.2.3.1 Combine Harvesters

7.2.3.2 Forage Harvesters

7.2.3.3 Others

7.3 Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

7.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.4 Planting Machinery

7.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.5 Irrigation Machinery

7.5.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.5.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.6 Haying and Forage Machinery

7.6.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.6.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.7 Others



8 Argentina Agricultural Machinery Market by Application

8.1 Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Sowing and Planting

8.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.3 Plant Protection and Fertilizing

8.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.4 Harvesting and Threshing

8.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.5 Others



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.1.1 Strengths

9.1.2 Weaknesses

9.1.3 Opportunities

9.1.4 Threats

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Supplier's Power

9.2.2 Buyers Powers

9.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

9.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price



10 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 8432, 8433, 871)

10.1 Major Importing Countries

10.1.1 By Volume

10.1.2 By Value

10.2 Major Exporting Countries

10.2.1 By Volume

10.2.2 By Value



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

11.5.1 AGCO Corporation

11.5.2 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

11.5.3 JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.

11.5.4 CLAAS KGaA mbH

11.5.5 KUBOTA Corporation

11.5.6 Deere & Company

11.5.7 AGRALE S.A

11.5.8 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

11.5.9 Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. (Netafim Ltd.)

11.5.1 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

11.5.11 Others



12 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

