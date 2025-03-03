South Africa Financial Cards and Payments Market Report 2025: PayShap Gains Momentum as Demand for Instant Payment Rises

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Cards and Payments in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite a steady increase in real GDP growth in 2024, South African households still faced financial challenges. This struggle was highlighted by persistently high unemployment rates, which remained above 30%, forcing over 20% of households to rely on social grants. The challenges were exacerbated by a prolonged 15-year high interest rate, resulting in many mid-income families finding it increasingly difficult to repay asset-backed debts, such as mortgages, due to shrinking disposable incomes.



The Financial Cards and Payments in South Africa report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Financial cards and payments in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

PayShap gains momentum as demand for instant payment rises

Market remains consolidated despite intensified competition

What next for financial cards and payments?

DEBIT CARDS IN SOUTH AFRICA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Demand for debit cards rises alongside banked population

Capitec looks to strengthen its position as a debit card issuer

Increasing number of South Africans embrace digital wallets

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Debit cards will continue to benefit from boost to financial inclusion

Competition will intensify as neobanks expand and new players enter

PayShap's expansion could impact demand for debit cards

CREDIT CARDS IN SOUTH AFRICA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Increasing number of households rely on credit cards to meet month-end commitments

Banks extend specific services to entry-level credit cards

Buy Now Pay Later continues to gain share from credit cards

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for credit cards will continue to grow over the forecast period

Fintech development will intensify competition as demand from SMEs rises

Buy Now Pay Later will continue to tap into personal credit cards

CHARGE CARDS IN SOUTH AFRICA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Recovery of charge cards hindered by economic constraints

Competitive landscape of charge cards remains consolidated among two operators

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Change in consumer behaviour could create headwinds

Diners Club likely to gain ground as American Express shifts priorities

PRE-PAID CARDS IN SOUTH AFRICA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

South African Post Office (SAPO) loses ground as system glitch persists

MTN diversifies offerings as partnership with Mastercard strengthens

PASA starts migrating magnetic stripe fleet to EMV cards

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Postbank will reshape competitiveness by taking over SASSA cards

Digitalised remittance cards set to benefit from diversified offerings

Expansion in infrastructure will continue to boost transportation cards

STORE CARDS IN SOUTH AFRICA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Demand for store cards rises as households remain financially constrained

Increasing number of retailers embrace Buy Now Pay Later

Massmart introduces virtual store cards

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Store cards will benefit from strategic positioning

Increasing number of retailers set to join forces with Buy Now Pay Later services

Competition will further intensify among virtual cards

