Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Industry Research 2025-2030: Continental, Aptiv, Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and Robert Bosch Dominate

The global automotive vehicle-to-everything market size is expected to reach USD 155.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 42.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The automotive industry is undergoing a series of transitions, the industry moving towards digitalization and connected mobility. There has been a significant rise in the use of electronics in vehicles. The vehicles today have shifted from being a conventional vehicle to intelligent vehicles and are equipped with communication systems that alert or assist the driver from a potential accident.

Moreover, the rising consumer demand for convenience features has enforced various OEMs to incorporate V2X communication systems. The implementation of the V2X communication will not only increase the safety aspect but will also provide enhanced driving experience.



There are numerous benefits for the implementation of V2X communication systems, however, they are surrounded by challenges. The main challenge for the automotive V2X market to grow is the need for a robust legal framework. Another important challenge is to build a secure system that ensures privacy, authenticity, and security for all types of V2X communication.



Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Report Highlights

Increasing concerns towards environment and growing electric vehicles market will provide wide growth opportunities for V2H, V2G, and V2I communication type market

With the automotive industry moving towards connected cars and autonomous driving, there will arise concerns about data security, anonymity, and privacy maintained.

Synchronized real-time data will be a key factor in determining the growth of the automotive V2X market.

The automotive industry has numerous technology giants who are investing heavily in the automotive V2X market in order to gain the first movers advantage.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market: Device Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Roadside Unit

4.4. Onboard Unit

Chapter 5. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market: Communication Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market: Communication Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

5.4. Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

5.5. Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

5.6. Vehicle-to-Home (V2H)

5.7. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

5.8. Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)

Chapter 6. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market: Connectivity Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market: Connectivity Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. DSRC

6.4. Cellular

Chapter 7. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market: Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market: Vehicle Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Passenger Cars

7.4. Commercial Vehicles

Chapter 8. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Billion)

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Continental AG

9.4.2. Aptiv

9.4.3. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.4.4. NXP Semiconductors

9.4.5. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.4.6. TomTom International BV

9.4.7. HARMAN International

9.4.8. Mobileye

9.4.9. DENSO CORPORATION

9.4.10. Infineon Technologies AG

