Top Five Digital Shopper Trends in 2025: Cheap Clicks, Social Shopification, Social Trust, Shoppable Streams and Agentic Commerce

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Digital Shopper Trends in 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technological advances will continue to reshape consumer behaviour in 2025. Now in its ninth year, this annual report explores top shopper trends that will redefine commerce the most in the year ahead. Some of the trends included in this year's edition dive into the impact of trends like rise of generative AI, social commerce, video-based shopping and budget-focused websites on the digital shopper in 2025.

Key Findings



Trend 1: Cheap clicks

The rising cost-of-living crisis and persistent high inflation continue to drive consumers towards cautious spending, boosting the appeal of low-cost platforms such as Temu, Shein and TikTok Shop. These platforms leverage aggressive promotions, social media and data-driven strategies to attract budget-conscious, tech-savvy shoppers, forcing established retailers to rethink strategies.

Trend 2: Social shopification

As consumers spend more time on social media, they increasingly view these platforms as not only places to connect, but also to shop. Social media companies are responding by embracing shopification, integrating more direct purchasing capabilities into their platforms. Some social media platforms are even becoming online retailers in their own right.

Trend 3: Social trust

Consumers initially turned to influencers for authentic and independent reviews, but the growing commercialisation of social media has led to scepticism about the authenticity of their content. To rebuild trust, brands are focusing on transparent practices, reevaluating partnerships, investing in micro influencers and engaging directly with their audience.

Trend 4: Shoppable streams

The incorporation of immersive video elements into online spaces is transforming how consumers experience and interact with brands. By embracing video commerce, brands are boosting sales and creating more engaging customer experiences. This is fuelling the growing ubiquity of shoppable videos, as well as the explosive growth of the livestreaming e-commerce model.

Trend 5: Agentic commerce

Artificial intelligence, including subsets such as generative AI and now AI agents, is impacting nearly every corner of the retail and hospitality industries - much like the internet did decades ago. Recent advancements such as the ability of GenAI to create and AI-enabled agents to automate more complex decision-making processes promises to be transformative.

Report Scope

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comment

Company Coverage:

Temu

Zalando

Amazon

Shein

H&M

ByteDance

Zara

Douyin

YouTube

Asos

Sephora

JD.com

Perplexity

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

A snapshot of the global digital shopper in 2025

Leveraging the Retail Reinvention Framework to reach the digital shopper

Trend 1: Cheap clicks

Consumers actively explore low-cost platforms when seeking budget-stretching options

Temu is reshaping the online landscape and consumer expectations

Retailers are adapting strategies amid low-cost market disruption

Zalando revamps off-price solutions tailored to value-conscious shoppers

Amazon launches its own online "discount store" to stave off Temu and Shein

H&M focuses on enhancing consumer experience amid pressure from Shein

The growing popularity of low-budget platforms forces other retailers to adapt

Trend 2: Social shopification

Consumers increasingly view social media platforms as places to shop

Social media platforms are making their sites more shoppable

ByteDance-owned platforms have revolutionised social commerce

Fast fashion giant Zara see sales spike in China thanks to Douyin livestreams

YouTube encourages Indian content creators to embed shoppable content

YouTube partners with Instacart on shoppable ads in the US

Social media platforms have the upper hand in their tug of war with brands

Trend 3: Social trust

Consumers no longer view influencers as the most authentic information source

Social media marketing adds value but cannot replace authentic human interaction

Retailers are leveraging micro-influencers to boost transparency on social media

Asos is redefining fashion marketing through micro-influencer strategy

Sephora Squad programme delivers strong results for both influencers and the brand

Halfdays targets women in sports via niche influencers, showcasing authentic advocacy

High-value engagement matters more than number of followers when building trust

Trend 4: Shoppable streams

Immersive video content has transformed e-commerce

Shoppable videos are helping to power livestreaming's sales growth

Brands are increasingly integrating video commerce into their own digital platforms

Amazon launches own shoppable channel on its Prime Video streaming service

JD.com introduces lifelike virtual avatars on its livestreaming platform

Victoria Beckham unveils shoppable videos on her brand's website and social channels

Consumers now expect brands to offer immersive video content

Trend 5: Agentic Commerce

Consumer expectations of greater personalisation becoming more feasible with GenAI

Retailers and others are investing in GenAI -powered agents to deliver personalisation

Retailers such as Walmart are building AI-powered assistants to enhance online experience

Perplexity's AI shopping assistant takes aim at Amazon and Google Shopping

GenAI -powered agents present new opportunities - and risks

Conclusion

Opportunities for growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gryr2y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.