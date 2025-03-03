Silos Industry Research 2024-2034: Construction Boom Spurs Demand for Silos in Cement and Aggregate Storage

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silos Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global silos market size reached approximately USD 199.80 million in 2024. Aided by the increasing demand for efficient storage solutions in the agriculture, food, and industrial sectors, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2024 and 2032, reaching a value of around USD 271.83 million by 2032.



The growing need for food security, along with the expansion of industrial sectors requiring bulk material storage, is driving the silos market growth. The rising population and the consequent demand for food products have led to an increase in grain production, which has fuelled the need for reliable storage facilities like silos in agricultural economies. Furthermore, with advancements in technology, silos are now being equipped with automation, monitoring systems, and improved materials, enhancing their overall efficiency and durability.



Silos are crucial for storing grains such as wheat, corn, rice, and barley, which are produced in large quantities across the globe. Farmers and agricultural businesses rely heavily on silos for long-term grain storage, especially in regions where seasonal crop cycles create surplus production at certain times of the year. By storing excess grains in silos, farmers can ensure a steady supply of crops even during off-season periods, reducing volatility in market supply and prices. Moreover, governments across various countries are providing incentives to farmers to invest in modern storage solutions to improve food security, further boosting the silos market share.



The increasing mechanisation and modernisation of farming practices have also fuelled the demand for technologically advanced silos. Automation and smart monitoring systems integrated into modern silos allow farmers to track temperature, humidity, and other factors that can impact grain quality. These innovations reduce the risk of spoilage, minimise manual labour, and improve the overall efficiency of grain storage operations.



In addition to agriculture, silos are widely used in various industrial sectors such as construction, chemicals, and mining. In the construction sectors, silos are used to store bulk materials like cement, sand, and aggregates, which are critical for large-scale building projects. The growing construction and infrastructure development activities worldwide have resulted in increased demand for silos in this sector.



Silos are also essential for the chemical sector, where they are used to store raw materials and finished products, such as fertilisers, plastics, and chemicals. The growing demand for chemicals and fertilisers, especially in emerging markets, is expected to drive the demand for industrial silos. Additionally, in the mining sector, silos are used for storing coal, ore, and other minerals, ensuring efficient handling and processing of bulk materials, leading to the silos market expansion.



Technological advancements in silos have significantly contributed to the growth of the market. Modern silos are increasingly being equipped with advanced features such as automation, remote monitoring, and data analytics, which help in optimising storage operations. These innovations allow users to track the condition of stored materials in real-time, reducing the risk of spoilage or contamination.



The integration of smart technologies into silos is transforming how bulk materials are stored and managed. Sensors can monitor various environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, and pressure, providing real-time alerts to operators in case of any deviations that could affect product quality. This data-driven approach enhances operational efficiency and ensures that materials are stored in optimal conditions, reducing the risk of losses.



As per the silos market analysis, advances in construction materials have also improved the durability and strength of silos. High-quality steel, concrete, and composite materials are now being used to build silos, making them more resistant to corrosion, extreme weather conditions, and wear and tear. This has increased the lifespan of silos, reducing the need for frequent maintenance and replacements.



Market Segmentation



The global silos market can be divided based on the type, material, capacity, end use, distribution channel, and region.



Market Breakup by Type

Tower Silos

Bunker Silos

Bag Silos

Market Breakup by Material

Wood Staves

Concrete Staves

Steel Panels

Aluminium

Market Breakup by Capacity

Below 500 Tons

500 - 1000 Tons

1000 - 1500 Tons

Above 1500 Tons

Market Breakup by End Use

Food and Beverage Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Industry

Tyre Industry

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global silos market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

GEA Group AG

Kreyenborg GmbH & Co. KG

Moretto S.p.A.

Paul Mueller Company

Wabash National Corporation

P+W Metallbau GmbH & Co. KG

BM Silo ApS

Conair Group

Heavy Projects Private Limited

Prado Storage Solutions SL

