Global Organic Feed Market to Reach USD 20.48 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Consumer Demand for Organic Animal Products| Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Organic Feed Market is on a steady growth trajectory, expected to reach USD 11,571.4 million by 2025 and further expand to USD 20,481.4 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 7.8% during the 2025 to 2035 assessment period.

The market’s expansion is fueled by increasing consumer awareness regarding food quality and health benefits associated with organic products. As demand for organic meat, dairy, and eggs rises, the need for organic feed to support livestock production has also surged.

Organic feed consists of cereals, grains, oilseeds, vitamins, and enzymes, all free from hazardous chemicals. Growing concerns over the adverse effects of pesticides and insecticides in conventional animal feed have led both farmers and consumers to embrace organic alternatives.

The global organic feed market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for chemical-free animal nutrition and sustainable livestock farming practices. As more consumers prioritize organic meat and dairy products, the demand for organic feed options for poultry, aquaculture, and livestock is surging.

Key Takeaways

The organic feed market is expanding due to increasing consumer preference for chemical-free and sustainable livestock nutrition.

Government initiatives and subsidies supporting organic farming are driving market growth.

Europe remains a dominant market, with North America and Asia-Pacific witnessing rapid adoption.

Key players are investing in research and development for innovative organic feed formulations.

Challenges such as sourcing organic cereals and maintaining product consistency persist but are being addressed through technological advancements.







Growing Demand for Certified Organic Feed

The shift toward organic and non-GMO feed is driven by rising concerns over chemical residues, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in conventional livestock nutrition. With increasing consumer awareness about food safety and environmental sustainability, certified organic feed has become the preferred choice among farmers and producers.

Organic feed is free from synthetic additives, antibiotics, and growth hormones, ensuring healthier livestock and higher-quality animal products. Additionally, stringent government regulations and organic certification standards across various regions are accelerating the market's expansion.

Poultry Segment Leading the Market

Among different livestock categories, organic poultry feed holds the largest market share due to high global consumption of poultry products. Consumers are actively seeking chemical-free chicken and eggs, pushing poultry farmers to adopt organic feed solutions. Additionally, organic dairy feed is witnessing substantial growth, as the demand for organic milk and dairy products continues to rise.

Benefits of Organic Feed in Livestock Health

Organic feed plays a crucial role in improving livestock health by eliminating synthetic additives and promoting natural nutrient absorption. Studies show that organic feed formulations for aquaculture species and farm animals contribute to better immunity, enhanced productivity, and higher-quality dairy and meat products. Additionally, organic livestock farming practices align with ethical and environmental concerns, further propelling the market forward.

“The organic feed market will continue to expand as consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of conventional livestock farming. The increasing preference for natural and organic food products is directly influencing the demand for organic feed. With strong government support and innovation in organic feed formulations, the industry is poised for substantial growth." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Market Growth Projections and Key Drivers

Industry experts forecast strong growth in the organic feed market, with projections extending to 2035. Key factors influencing this expansion include:

Consumer Trends Driving Organic Meat Consumption : Increasing awareness of food safety, environmental sustainability, and antibiotic-free animal products is encouraging the shift toward organic feed.

: Increasing awareness of food safety, environmental sustainability, and antibiotic-free animal products is encouraging the shift toward organic feed. Government Initiatives Promoting Organic Livestock Farming : Policy support and subsidies for organic farming practices are accelerating market adoption.

: Policy support and subsidies for organic farming practices are accelerating market adoption. Technological Advancements in Organic Feed Production: Innovations in organic feed formulations, including the use of nutrient-rich organic feed ingredients, are enhancing product effectiveness.



Regional Analysis: Organic Feed Market Growth Across Key Countries (2025-2035)

The United States, Germany, and India are emerging as key players in the organic feed market, each showcasing distinct growth trends and market drivers. The United States is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0%, driven by strong consumer demand for organic meat and dairy products, along with stringent regulations promoting certified organic feed. Meanwhile, Germany’s organic feed market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, supported by sustainable farming initiatives, eco-friendly livestock production, and rising awareness of GMO-free animal nutrition.

In contrast, India is projected to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 12.5%, fueled by government incentives for organic farming, increasing adoption of non-GMO feed, and a rapidly expanding organic dairy and poultry sector. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly India, is becoming a major growth hub as farmers transition to chemical-free livestock nutrition to meet the surging domestic and international demand.

With growing investment, regulatory support, and increasing consumer preference for organic animal products, these regions are expected to drive significant market expansion in the coming decade.





Competition Outlook

Organic feed market is characterized by increase competition due to growing consumer awareness and producers’ initiatives. Prominent players including Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ardent Mills LLC, Spectrum Essentials Flour Farm, Let’s Do Organic etc are leading this ever evolving market.

These companies are using distribution channels and investing in Research & Development to improve the product line and respond to the increasing the demand for organic feed. To stand out and respond to consumer trends, market leaders also increasingly invest in sustainability and origin as well as certifications.

Leading Manufacturers

Conagra Brands Inc

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ardent Mills LLC.

Spectrum Essentials

Flour Farm's; Let's Do an Organic

Bob's Red Mill



Key Segments of the Report

Ingredient Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oil Seed

Others ( Pulses)



Livestock:

Poultry

Pigs

Aquatics Animals

Pets

Form:

Pellets

Crumbles

Mash



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania



