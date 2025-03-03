Surfshark Referral Program: Share Security, Gain Rewards

Surfshark, a cybersecurity company developing privacy and security solutions, has launched a new Refer & Earn program designed to benefit both referrers and their social network connections. This initiative allows users to share online security and gain rewards for both parties.

The Refer & Earn program is designed to encourage user engagement by allowing them to play a key role in protecting digital lives by sharing trusted cybersecurity solutions and receiving financial rewards in return. Users now have the opportunity to earn cash by recommending beloved Surfshark products to friends, family, colleagues, or even social media connections.

How does it work?

The referral program is simple. When a user invites someone to join Surfshark and the new member remains for at least 31 days, the referrer receives a reward.

“To refer and earn rewards, users should begin by logging into their Surfshark account and navigating to the "Refer & Earn" tab. From there, they can copy their unique referral link and share it with friends. It's important to note that the invited person must be new to Surfshark and remain subscribed for at least 31 days. After this, the friend will receive additional free months based on the plan they choose, and the user will be eligible to claim their reward,” explains Sarunas Sereika, Senior Product Manager at Surfshark.

The Refer & Earn program offers limitless opportunities, allowing users to invite as many new members as they wish. The exciting part is that users can earn up to 38 USD from each invitation based on the plan. For example, if a friend selects the popular 24-month One plan, the referrer earns approximately 15 USD. If the friend adds any add-ons, the reward increases to 38 USD.

Protecting digital lives

This Refer & Earn program offers a great side job opportunity for individuals looking to earn extra income while promoting a vital and growing industry. As cyberthreats continue to evolve, more people are realizing the importance of robust online security, making this an ideal time to introduce friends and family to trusted cybersecurity solutions. By participating in the program, individuals not only earn cash rewards but also play a key role in helping others take essential steps toward protecting their digital lives. This opportunity allows people to contribute to a safer online environment while simultaneously benefiting from the growing demand for cybersecurity services.

"As the digital landscape grows, so does the need for strong protection against ever-evolving threats. By sharing trusted cybersecurity solutions with friends and family, users play an essential role in creating a safer online world. This act of sharing is a meaningful contribution to a vital industry, especially as data breaches and cyberattacks occur constantly, highlighting the importance of keeping personal information secure and staying safe online. Plus, as a bonus for your good cause, you can earn rewards along the way," says S. Sereika.





