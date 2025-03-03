Can Coatings Market Research 2025-2030: Industry Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Resin, End-use and Region with Growth Forecasts

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Can Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global can coatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 661.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to the report.

The global can coatings industry's growth is driven by the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages and the increasingly changing consumer lifestyles and preferences for convenience. With an increasing urban population and busy schedules, a growing reliance on canned food and drinks necessitates high-performance coatings to preserve the quality and safety of contents. These coatings provide essential protection against contamination and corrosion while maintaining the taste and nutritional value of the packaged items.







Environmental sustainability is another key driver in the global can coatings industry. Governments and consumers worldwide prioritize eco-friendly and recyclable packaging solutions, prompting companies to innovate with water-based and BPA-free coatings. These sustainable coatings reduce environmental impact without compromising performance, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and enhance circular economies. The increasing adoption of green alternatives in can coatings has opened new opportunities for market players to address environmental concerns and expand their market presence.



Innovations in epoxy, acrylic, and polyester-based coatings have improved the durability, flexibility, and chemical resistance of cans. These advancements ensure longer shelf life for products and offer enhanced aesthetics, such as gloss and texture, to attract consumers. Additionally, smart coatings that provide antimicrobial properties or indicate tampering are gaining traction, catering to the evolving needs of both manufacturers and end-users. This continuous innovation enhances product differentiation and competitiveness in the market.



The growing beverage industry, particularly in emerging markets, significantly contributes to the demand for can coatings. The rising consumption of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages in Asia Pacific and Latin America drives the need for protective and decorative coatings for beverage cans. The market is further supported by the increasing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) products and specialty drinks, which require high-quality coatings to ensure product integrity and appeal.



Can Coatings Market Report Highlights

Based on resin, the acrylic segment held the largest revenue share of over 49.67% in 2024, due to the increasing consumer demand for visually appealing packaging. Acrylic coatings provide a high-gloss finish and vibrant color retention, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of cans.

Based on end use, the beverage segment held the largest revenue share of over 67.4% in 2024 due to the growing global consumption of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and ready-to-drink (RTD) products.

The North America can coatings industry held the highest revenue share of 36% in 2024 owing to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and businesses in the region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $494 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $661.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Global Can Coatings Market Outlook

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing/Technology Outlook

3.2.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Price Trend Analysis

3.3.1. Factors Influencing Prices

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. Standards & Compliances

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Challenges Analysis

3.5.4. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Can Coatings Market: Resin Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Can Coatings Market: Resin Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Epoxy

4.3. Polyester

4.4. Acrylic

4.5. Polyolefins

4.6. Others

Chapter 5. Can Coatings Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Can Coatings Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Food

5.3. Beverages

5.4. Others

Chapter 6. Can Coatings Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Positioning Analysis, 2024

7.4. Vendor Landscape

7.4.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners

7.4.2. List of Potential End Users

7.5. Strategy Mapping

7.6. Company Profiles/Listing

7.6.1. BALL CORPORATION

7.6.2. Kupsa Coatings

7.6.3. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

7.6.4. The Sherwin-Williams Company

7.6.5. PPG Industries, Inc

7.6.6. TOYOCHEM CO., LTD.

7.6.7. VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

7.6.8. National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

7.6.9. IPC GmbH & Co. KG

7.6.10. Axalta Coating Systems

7.6.11. CSC BRANDS, L.P.

