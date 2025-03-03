Opportunities in the $31+ Billion Water Desalination Equipment Market, 2025-2030

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water desalination equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 31.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030. Water shortage, depletion of freshwater sources and rapid improvements in desalination technologies are expected to boost the growth of the water desalination equipment market.







Deteriorating environmental issues such as changing weather patterns, increased pollution, and deforestation have resulted in water scarcity and drought-like conditions worldwide. Various governments are investing in the development of desalination facilities to tackle this scenario, which is projected to drive the market.



The growing use of renewable energy to desalinate water is gaining market traction because traditional methods require a significant amount of energy to operate, making them expensive and impractical for use in developing nations. Over the forecast period, such advancements are expected to drive demand for water desalination equipment.



Key players such as Veolia and Suez have subsidiary companies that benefit from their parent companies' international footprint. Many corporations are also investing in outsourcing R&D centres in developing countries, which may be leveraged to increase their geographical presence while lowering overall manufacturing costs by purchasing raw materials from the area market.



Water Desalination Equipment Market Report Highlights

The demand for reverse osmosis technology accounted for 55.9% of the global revenue share in 2024, because of its low installation cost, ease of processing, ability to treat diverse types of feed water, and low chemical usage

The municipal segment accounted for a 52.2% share of the global revenue in 2024 because of the growing urban population and expanding megacities, which are putting a strain on limited water sources, market growth is expected to accelerate.

The seawater segment led the market and accounted for 60.3% of the global revenue share in 2024 owing to the growing scarcity of water for domestic and industrial usage, which is likely to be a major driver in increasing demand for seawater desalination

Middle East & Africa accounted for 49.6% of the global revenue share in 2024, due to the region's paucity of water resources, which is anticipated to produce a considerable demand for water desalination equipment over the projection period

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Water Desalination Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Economic Mega-Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Water Desalination Equipment Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Water Desalination Equipment Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Sea water

5.3. Brackish water

5.4. River water

5.5. Others

Chapter 6. Water Desalination Equipment Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Water Desalination Equipment Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Reverse Osmosis (RO)

6.3. Multi-stage Flash (MSF) distillation

6.4. Multi-effect Distillation (MED)

6.5. Others

Chapter 7. Water Desalination Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Water Desalination Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Municipal

7.3. Industrial

7.4. Others

Chapter 8. Water Desalination Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Water Desalination Equipment Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

9.5. Public Companies

9.6. Private Companies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Acciona SA

10.2. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

10.3. Veolia

10.4. SUEZ

10.5. IDE Technologies

10.6. Xylem

10.7. Aquatech International LLC

10.8. Biwater Holdings Limited

10.9. Genesis Water Technologies

10.10. Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co. Ltd. (KYSEARO)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c9aaq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment