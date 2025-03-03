Car DVR Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2030 - Dual-Channel Systems Expected to Generate Considerable Revenue for DVR Manufacturers

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car DVR Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global car DVR market size is expected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2030, according to the report.

Technological advancements and growing awareness pertaining to in-car safety are expected to boost global car DVR market growth. Increasing demand for such dash cams in commercial and passenger vehicles has further bolstered industry growth.







Increasing car thefts and acts of vandalism are further expected to impel industry growth, as these dash cams can provide surveillance in the parking mode of operation, even in the absence of driver. However, invasion of privacy, particularly in the U.S. and European countries, is expected to pose as a challenge for the industry. Hackers can compromise security of these systems by accessing wireless data exchanges among vehicles.



Car DVR Market Report Highlights

The single-channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global car DVR industry in 2024. Dual-channel dash cams comprise two cameras, one for front view and other for rear view video recording, providing a high-resolution video feed. Dual-channel systems are more expensive than single-channel systems; however, they are expected to be a considerable revenue generation medium for DVR manufacturers.

Vendors are offering various types of dash cams, ranging from basic single-channel video cameras to the ones that record parameters such as date/time, speed, G-forces, and location. Advanced dash cams with features such as smartphone connectivity, HD LCD screens, integrated GPS, expandable storage, and night vision are increasingly being launched in the market. Moreover, the system monitors trigger events such as excessive speed, sudden movements such as collisions or hard braking, and vandalism, and notifies users with alerts and image playback on its proprietary smartphone application.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global car DVR market in 2024. Extensive use of advanced dash cams in police and patrol vehicles is expected to ensure a steady growth in this region. Initiatives by the government and authorities have led to an overall increase in the use of dash cam systems in the U.S.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to advance at the fastest CAGR in the car DVR market from 2025 to 2030. Major manufacturers in the industry are based in countries from the Asia-Pacific region, such as Taiwan and China, owing to cheap labor and higher production capacities. This has led to an increased awareness and adoption of such in-vehicle cameras in the region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Car DVR Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenges

3.3. Car DVR Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Car DVR Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Car DVR Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Single Channel

4.4. Dual Channel

Chapter 5. Car DVR Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Car DVR Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Passenger Cars

5.4. Commercial Vehicles

Chapter 6. Car DVR Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Car DVR Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. AUTO-VOX

7.4.2. Cansonic Das

7.4.3. Cobra Electronics Corporation

7.4.4. Digilife Technologies Co., LTD.

7.4.5. DOD Tech

7.4.6. HUNYDON

7.4.7. JADO

7.4.8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.4.9. PAPAGO

7.4.10. Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

7.4.11. Nextbase

7.4.12. Qrontech Co., LTD.

7.4.13. Rexing Inc

7.4.14. Shenzhen Firstscene Technology Co., Ltd.

