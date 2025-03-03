Airport Security Market Report 2025: Revenues to Exceed $25.9 Billion by 2030, Led by SITA, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme, Thales, Honeywell International, and Leidos

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airport security market size is estimated to reach USD 25.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030. National security is of vital importance at critical infrastructures such as airports. In recent years, the policy and aim of many authorities has shifted from potential threat identification to deploying measures that prevent infiltration of any type of threats into the infrastructure. Demand for quicker and efficient screening has culminated in the design and development of advanced screening systems that are being employed worldwide.







The rapid pace of new construction activity at airports and need to streamline security screening process in order to minimize waiting time for passengers also serve as key drivers for market growth. However, economic turmoil and lack of funds for public spending new development and construction, as well upgrade of existing airports. In addition, effectiveness of existing security equipment in combating threats and lack of a tangible return on investment has discouraged operators from purchasing new technology solutions. Existing retrofits and shift towards automated security solutions as an alternative to human labor is expected to provide market growth opportunity over the coming years



International and domestic legislations have fueled the procurement of security technologies. Organizations such as the TSA and European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) establish security standards and oversee their adherence. Airports are subjected to numerous threats including robbery, arson, cyber-crime, terrorism, and vandalism. Terrorist attacks are the most critical threat in public view; therefore, technologies enabling security are of prime importance for ensuring public safety.



Airport Security Market Report Highlights

In 2024, the terminal side segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 63.6%, driven by the emphasis on strengthening security measures at airport terminals to ensure passenger safety and operational efficiency.

By technology, the cyber security segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2024, attributable to the increasing recognition of cyber security as a critical component of airport operations.

North American airport security market accounted for about 33.2% of the overall share in 2024, due to the robust aviation sector with high passenger volumes and extensive flight operations.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Airport Security Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Airport Security Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Airport Security Market: Location Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Airport Security Market, by Location: Key Takeaways

4.2. Location Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

4.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Location, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Landside

4.5. Airside

4.6. Terminal side

Chapter 5. Airport Security Market: Technology Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Airport Security Market, by Technology: Key Takeaways

5.2. Technology Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

5.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Technology, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Access control

5.5. Cyber security

5.6. Perimeter security

5.7. Screening

5.8. Surveillance

5.9. Others

Chapter 6. Airport Security System Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Airport Security Market: Regional Outlook

6.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

6.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4. North America

6.5. Europe

6.6. Asia-Pacific

6.7. Latin America

6.8. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. SITA

7.4.2. Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

7.4.3. Thales

7.4.4. Honeywell International Inc.

7.4.5. Leidos

7.4.6. Siemens

7.4.7. Amadeus IT Group SA

7.4.8. IBM

7.4.9. Elbit Systems Ltd.

7.4.10. Genetec Inc.

