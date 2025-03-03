United States Construction Industry Report 2024-2028: $1 Trillion ‘Investing in America' Initiative Fuels Strategic Industry Growth, Trump's 'America First' Policies Expected to Influence Investments

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US construction industry to grow by 4.5% in real terms in 2024 and 4% in 2025, following an annual growth rate of 2% in 2023. Growth will be supported by both public and private investments in non-residential construction through government stimulus and support packages, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the "Investing in America".

As of November 2024, as part of "Investing in America" initiative, the investment in the country reached $1 trillion. This investment has been directed towards key strategic industries, furthering the development of projects focused on semiconductors and electronics, clean energy production, manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries, biomanufacturing, and heavy industry. This will be combined with investments in manufacturing through the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to increase America's share of semiconductor manufacturing globally to around 20% of worlds most advanced chips.

Chip companies and their suppliers have announced investments of $327 billion in the US over the next 10 years. The incentive behind these schemes is mainly driven by the trend of "re-shoring" and the need to relocate technology supply chains from Asia and China, amid rising trade tensions over intellectual property.

Following Donald Trump's Presidential victory in November 2024, trade tensions are not expected to relent in 2025, instead a renewed impetus towards "America first" policies is expected, with the threat looming of increased tariff polices and other protectionist measures. Furthermore, the longevity of public investment schemes - the IIJA, IRA and the "Investing in America" program - has been cast in some doubt, and may be curtailed if they to be considered excessive



