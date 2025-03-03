Trends and Strategies in the $2.32 Bn Abaca Fiber Industry, 2025-2030, Segmented by Product and Region

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abaca Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global abaca fiber market is anticipated to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2025 to 2030. Growing emphasis by governments across various countries towards the adoption of natural fibers is expected to drive market growth as a substitute for hazardous synthetic fibers and metals in various industries.







The paper and pulp industry is expected to be the dominant application segment over the forecast period. Specialty papers made of abaca fibers are lightweight and possess high tensile strength. Due to these properties, companies in the pulp and paper industry prefer abaca fibers for applications such as tea bags, large sausage casings, currency and security papers, and cigarette and filter papers.



The abaca fiber industry is expected to gain importance over the forecast period driven by the rising impetus towards the adoption of natural fibers. Superior performance and strength offered by the product are also expected to emerge as the key factors prompting the demand for abaca fiber over the forecast period.



Abaca Fiber Market Report Highlights

The pulp and paper product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of about USD 84.2% in 2024 owing to rising demand for non-wood fibers as raw materials for specialty paper applications

The textile product segment is also expected to witness a notable revenue-based CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period on account of the rising demand for advanced biomaterials in fashion textiles.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue share of about USD 65.2% in 2024, on account of wide high product demand in the manufacture of products such as ropes, currency notes, automotive, and food packaging

Manufacturers operating in the market target Japan, the U.S., and European countries due to superior biodegradability offered by the product coupled with high consumer awareness towards the use of naturally synthesized fibers

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 101 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook, 2024 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Abaca Fiber Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.1. Analyst Perspective

3.3.2. Regulations & Standards

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Opportunities

3.4.4. Industry Challenges

3.5. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Abaca Fiber market

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.6. Market Disruption Analysis



Chapter 4. Abaca Fiber Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Global Abaca Fiber Market by Product, 2018-2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.4. Pulp & Paper

4.5. Fiber Craft

4.6. Cordage

4.7. Textile

4.8. Others

Chapter 5. Abaca Fiber Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. North America

5.4. Europe

5.5. Asia-Pacific

5.6. Central & South America

5.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 6. Supplier Intelligence

6.1. Kraljic Matrix

6.2. Engagement Model

6.3. Negotiation Strategies

6.4. Sourcing Best Practices

6.5. Vendor Selection Criteria

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Players, their Recent Developments, and their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Competition Categorization

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis

7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Strategy Mapping, 2024

7.6. Company Listing

7.6.1. M.A.P. Enterprises

7.6.2. Yzen Handicraft Export Trading

7.6.3. Specialty Pulp Manufacturing, Inc. (SPMI)

7.6.4. Ching Bee Trading Corporation

7.6.5. Peral Enterprises

7.6.6. Sellinrail International Trading Company

7.6.7. DGL Global Ventures LLC

7.6.8. Terranova Papers

