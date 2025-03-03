Industrial Power Supply Market Outlook, 2025-2029 & 2034, Featuring Detailed Profiles of Leading Players - Siemens, Delta Electronics, ABB, Murata Manufacturing Co., and Bel Fuse

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Power Supply Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial power supply market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $9.29 billion in 2024 to $9.97 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to market competitiveness and innovation, demand for uninterrupted power supply, electrification in industrial processes, infrastructure development, focus on energy efficiency.







The industrial power supply market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industry digitization and IoT adoption, renewable energy integration, transition to electric vehicles, industry 4 and smart manufacturing, data center expansion. Major trends in the forecast period include IoT based solutions, strategic collaborations, product innovations, advanced material technologies.



The burgeoning healthcare industry is poised to be a catalyst for the expansion of the industrial power supply market. Notably, the 2021-2030 National Health Expenditure (NHE) report released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in March 2022 projects a robust average annual increase of 5.1% in national health spending, totaling nearly $6.8 trillion by 2030. Forecasts also indicate a substantial annual rise of 7.2% in Medicare spending and 5.6% in Medicaid spending from 2021 to 2030. This burgeoning healthcare sector's growth is a significant driver stimulating the industrial power supply market.



Technological advancements stand out as a prominent trend reshaping the industrial power supply market. Notably, Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH launched five 1200V silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFETs in August 2022, leveraging third-generation SiC technology to improve energy efficiency in high-voltage industrial applications. These devices, featuring an integrated Schottky barrier diode (SBD), address internal parasitic effects, ensuring consistent device RDS (on) and enhancing conduction and switching performance in power-conversion topologies.



Notable players in the industrial power supply market are concentrating on developing innovative products like digitally configurable power solutions to expand their consumer base and drive sales and revenue growth. For instance, in September 2023, Advanced Energy Industries Inc. unveiled IHP Liquid, a versatile power solution delivering up to 20 kW in a compact 4U rack form factor, eliminating fan-based air cooling. Offering a choice between a single output or up to eight outputs, this solution boasts 10 programmable output modules that can operate in constant voltage or constant current modes. With the ability to combine modules in series or parallel, it accommodates varying voltage or current needs, reaching currents up to 1600 A or voltages up to 1000 V. The iHP Liquid represents a paradigm shift in flexibility and adaptability for industrial, lighting, horticulture, medical, and semiconductor applications.



In July 2023, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., an esteemed Japanese engineering firm, completed the acquisition of Concentric LLC, the details of which remain undisclosed. This strategic move aims to amalgamate MHI's robust technological prowess with Concentric's established status as a premier national service provider. The synergy between these entities immediately augments operational advantages for facilities across North America and sets a strong footing for global service expansion. As a part of the MHI group, Concentric is empowered to accelerate its commitment to furnishing sustainable and proactive power systems and maintenance services to leaders in facilities nationwide. Concentric LLC is a US-based provider of industrial power solutions.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial power supply market share in 2024. The regions covered in the industrial power supply market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the industrial power supply market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Product Type: AC-DC Converters; DC-DC Converters

2) by Output Power: Very Low Output (up To 500 W); Low Output (500-1, 000 W); Medium Output (1, 000 W-10 kW); High Output (10-75 kW); Very High Output (75-150 kW)

3) by Vertical Type: Transportation; Semiconductor; Military and Aerospace; Robotics; Test and Measurement; Industrial 3-D Printing; Battery Charging and Test; Automotive; Energy; Other Verticals



Subsegments:



1) by AC-DC Converters: Linear Power Supplies; Switching Power Supplies; Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

2) by DC-DC Converters: Buck Converters; Boost Converters; Buck-Boost Converters; Isolated DC-DC Converters; Non-Isolated DC-DC Converters



Key Companies Profiled: Siemens AG; Delta Electronics Inc.; ABB Ltd.; Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Bel Fuse Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Industrial Power Supply market report include:

Siemens AG

Delta Electronics Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Bel Fuse Inc.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

XP Power PLC

Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd.

COSEL Co. Ltd.

Amara Raja Power Systems Limited

Astrodyne TDI Inc.

MTM Power GmbH

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

GlobTek Inc.

Excelsys Technologies Ltd.

FSP Group

HiTek Power GmbH

Lambda Americas

LHV Power Corp.

Mornsun Power Supply

Powerbox International AB

Triad Magnetics

Axiomatic Technologies Corp

Neeltran Inc.

Mingston Electronics Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

PULS GmbH

RECOM Power Inc.

Sager Electronics

Schaefer Inc.

SynQor Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwblnw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment