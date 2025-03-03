Taiwan Sulphur Dioxide Market Growth Forecast Report 2025: 3.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate Forecast During 2024-2030

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Sulphur Dioxide Market Analysis 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Taiwan sulphur dioxide market has experienced growth, driven by its increasing use across key sectors including biomedical, manufacturing, and food & beverages. Taiwan's manufacturing sector reached USD 137 billion in output in Q1 2023, with the semiconductor industry growing by 14.06%. This upward trend favours the sulphur dioxide market, as it plays a critical role in processes like semiconductor etching and metal refining. With Taiwan's total manufacturing production valued at USD 595.6 billion in 2023, the sector is expected to continue growing, further driving demand for sulphur dioxide in the coming years.



Taiwan's Sulphur Dioxide Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024-2030F. The growth is projected to persist, fueled by ongoing developments in the biomedical and food & beverage sectors. Sulphur dioxide is key in food preservation, particularly in products such as dried fruits, beverages, and wine.

As the food and beverage market is projected to grow from USD 41 billion in 2022 to USD 49.2 billion by 2027, the demand for sulphur dioxide in food processing is set to rise. This expansion, supported by increased consumer spending and a shift towards convenience foods, has driven retail sales in the packaged food market to USD 12.5 billion in 2023, with continued growth anticipated.



In Taiwan, sulphur dioxide is also integral to the biomedical sector, particularly in pharmaceutical sterilization and synthesis, aligning with the nation's focus on precision medicine and biotechnology. Additionally, Taiwan's biomedical sector, expected to reach USD 32 billion by 2025, supported by government initiatives and partnerships with global leaders such as BioNTech SE and Thermo Fisher Scientific, would likely further boost demand for Sulphur Dioxide. Therefore, the continued expansion of these sectors in Taiwan is expected to significantly drive the demand for sulphur dioxide, positioning it as a crucial component in these rapidly growing industries.

The food and beverage sector in Taiwan is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the sulphur dioxide market due to its extensive use as a preservative and antioxidant in various products, including dried fruits, pickled foods, and beverages. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for processed and preserved foods, necessitating the use of sulphur dioxide to maintain product quality and extend shelf life.

The Food Preservatives and Antioxidants segment is expected to witness the highest growth in Taiwan's sulphur dioxide market owing to rising consumer demand for processed foods with extended shelf life. Therefore, as Taiwan's food processing industry expands, sulphur dioxide's role in preserving freshness and preventing oxidation would further propel growth in this application.

