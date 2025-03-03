Qatar Construction Industry Report 2024 Output to Grow at an AAGR of 4.5% During 2025-2028, Supported by Investments in Renewable Energy, Industrial Projects, and Oil and Gas Initiatives

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Qatar's construction industry was estimated to decline further by 1% real term in 2024, owing to high interest rates, a decline in building permits issued for non-residential buildings, weakness in the industrial market, coupled with increasing budget deficit, and a declining residential sector.

Moreover, the total number of permits issued for non-residential buildings declined by 3.6% YoY, while the permits for commercial buildings declined by 69.5% YoY in the first eight months of 2024. Moreover, the average industrial production index fell by 3.1% YoY in the first eight months of 2024, while the average manufacturing production index fell by 3.2% YoY, during the same period.

The government announced the 2025 Budget in December which included a budget deficit of QAR13.2 billion ($3.6 billion), up from QAR6.2 billion ($1.7 billion) budget deficit registered in the 2024 Budget. Also, the expected oil and gas revenue for 2025 is estimated at QAR154 billion ($42.3 billion), down by 3.1% compared to QAR159 billion ($43.7 billion) estimated in the 2024 Budget.



However, the construction industry is expected to rebound at an annual average growth rate of 4.5% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in renewable energy, industrial projects, and oil and gas initiatives, along with the National Renewable Energy Strategy implemented by the Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa). This strategy aims to increase the share of renewable power from 5% in 2024 to 18% by 2030.

Additionally, the government plans to invest in renewable energy projects to achieve a capacity of 4GW, which will include 200MW of distributed solar generation by 2030. In line with this, in November 2024, South Korean contractor Samsung revealed that it won a contract from the government for the construction of Qatar's fifth independent water and power project (IWPP).



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Qatar. It provides:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Qatar, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



