$2.35 Billion Smart Pet Feeders Industry Report 2025-2030: Technological Advancements and AI Integration Transforming the Market, with Wi-Fi-Based Smart Feeders Exhibiting the Fastest Growth

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Pet Feeder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart pet feeder market size is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.46% from 2025 to 2030.

As pet owners increasingly prioritize the well-being of their pets, raising concerns over pet obesity and diet-related health issues, smart pet feeders offer a convenient solution to ensure proper portion control and balanced nutrition. Features like scheduled feeding, portion tracking, and integration with health monitoring apps allow owners to tailor their pets' meals based on specific dietary needs, preventing overfeeding and promoting healthier lifestyles. This growing focus on pet health, coupled with increased education on pet nutrition, is driving demand for innovative smart pet feeders that provide more control and personalized care.







Technological advancements and the launch of innovative products, such as Penthouse Paws' Automatic Cat Feeder, are driving the growth of the smart pet feeder industry. This new device offers customizable feeding schedules, a 6-liter capacity, and unique features like a 10-second voice recording for pet comfort and a bite-proof cable for safety. These innovations reflect the ongoing trend of integrating advanced technology into pet care, allowing owners to monitor and manage their pets' nutrition and emotional well-being remotely. The continuous development of smart feeders that enhance convenience, safety, and pet health is fueling market expansion as more pet owners seek high-tech solutions for feeding their pets.



There is an increasing humanization of pets, as pet owners increasingly treat their pets as family members and prioritize their well-being. This trend has led to greater demand for products that cater to pets' health, comfort, and convenience, such as smart pet feeders. These devices, offering several convenient features, align with the growing emphasis on providing pets with the same care and attention as family members, fueling the adoption of advanced pet care solutions.



Smart Pet Feeder Market Report Highlights

In 2024, the dogs segment was the largest revenue-generating sector of the smart pet feeder industry. This contribution is mainly due to the high global population of pet dogs and their significant share in veterinary healthcare services.

The 3L to 5L capacity was the most dominating segment in 2024. This growth is due to their balanced size, versatility, and ability to cater to a broad spectrum of pet owners.

The Wi-Fi based segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the study period under the connectivity type. The key factors attributing to the growth of the segment are enabling users to manage feeding routines, video monitoring, health tracking, and voice interaction through smart home ecosystems.

The offline segment held the largest share of the sales channel segment in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to the convenience of customers to physically evaluate the products before buying.

The North American region is set to reign the global market in the year 2024. The rising implementation of digitization for pet care due to the busy lifestyles in the region is anticipated to contribute to the market growth

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Smart Pet Feeder Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Pet Ownership and Expenditure

3.2.1.2. Technological Advancements

3.2.1.3. Busy Lifestyles and Demand for Convenience

3.2.1.4. Health and Nutrition Awareness

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Product Costs

3.2.2.2. Technical Complexity and Reliability Concerns

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Smart Pet Feeder Market: Pet Business Analysis

4.1. Pet Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Pet Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Pet, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Dogs

4.5. Cats

4.6. Others

Chapter 5. Smart Pet Feeder Market: Capacity Business Analysis

5.1. Capacity Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Capacity Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis by Capacity, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Up to 3L

5.5. 3L to 5L

5.6. More than 5L

Chapter 6. Smart Pet Feeder Market: Connectivity Business Analysis

6.1. Connectivity Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Connectivity Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Connectivity, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Wi-Fi

6.5. Others

Chapter 7. Smart Pet Feeder Market: Sales Channel Business Analysis

7.1. Sales Channel Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Sales Channel Segment Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Sales Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Offline

7.5. Online

Chapter 8. Smart Pet Feeder Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Pet, Capacity, Connectivity, Sales Channel, and End Use

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

8.4. North America

8.5. Europe

8.6. Asia-Pacific

8.7. Latin America

8.8. MEA

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Participant Overview

9.2. Company Market Position Analysis

9.3. Company Categorization

9.4. Strategy Mapping

9.5. Company Profiles/Listing

9.5.1. Dogness Group

9.5.2. Dokoo

9.5.3. Faroro

9.5.4. PETKIT Australia

9.5.5. Sure Pet care (Allflex group)

9.5.6. Xiaomi

9.5.7. TESLA Solar, s.r.o.

9.5.8. Skymee

9.5.9. Aqara (Lumi United Technology)

9.5.10. Pet Marvel Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pqxst

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment