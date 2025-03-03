Automotive Connectors Market Revenues to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2033 - Innovations in Adaptive Lighting, Cruise Control, and Park Assistance Drive Connector Demand

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Connectors Market by Connection Type, Connector Type, System Type, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive connectors market size reached USD 14.1 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 22.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.26% during 2025-2033.







The increasing incorporation of advanced security features in the automobiles and the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing sophistication of automotive sensors and infotainment systems has augmented the demand for automotive wiring harnesses and connectors across the globe. Automobile manufacturers are replacing copper cables with plastic optical fiber (POF) to improve data transmission and design flexibility, along with reducing the overall vehicle weight. The effective functioning of POF requires automotive connectors

Additionally, advanced automotive systems utilize memory and data storage connectors for supporting Wi-Fi networks in automated vehicles. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles, is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations such as adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance and departure warning systems, along with the incorporation of machine learning in self-driving vehicles are expected to drive the market in the coming years.



This report provides a deep insight into the global automotive connectors market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive connectors market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on connection type, connector type, system type, vehicle type and application.



Breakup by Connection Type

Wire to Wire Connection

Wire to Board Connection

Board to Board Connection

Breakup by Connector Type

PCB Connectors

IC Connectors

RF Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

Others

Breakup by System Type

Sealed Connector System

Unsealed Connector System

Breakup by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Application

Body Control and Interiors

Safety and Security System

Engine Control and Cooling System

Fuel and Emission Control

Infotainment

Navigation & Instrumentation

Others

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global automotive connectors market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive connectors market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the global automotive connectors market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive connectors market?

5. What is the breakup of the global automotive connectors market based on the connection type?

6. What is the breakup of the global automotive connectors market based on the connector type?

7. What is the breakup of the global automotive connectors market based on the system type?

8. What is the breakup of the global automotive connectors market based on the vehicle type?

9. What is the breakup of the global automotive connectors market based on the application?

10. What are the key regions in the global automotive connectors market?

11. Who are the key players/companies in the global automotive connectors market?



